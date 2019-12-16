Lion delivers the first electric school buses as part of the California Energy Commission School Bus Replacement Program

Five more vehicles will be heading to additional school districts all over California before year-end. In fact, Durham Unified School District and Baldwin Park Unified School District will be receiving electric buses this week.

Nancy I. Leon, Baldwin Park Unified School District Senior Executive Assistant declared; "The Baldwin Park Unified School District is proudly taking the first steps to remove our carbon footprint by introducing electric school buses into our fleet for the first time as we strive to provide a positive learning environment and teach students about environmental citizenship."

As part of the School Bus Replacement Program, Lion was awarded five out of the six categories and is pleased to help the Energy Commission stay on schedule and budget with this important grant. The State of California leads the nation in zero emission school bus deployments. These buses provide a healthy breathing environment for children and save districts money through reduced operating expenses.

About the Energy Commission's Program

The Energy Commission School Bus Replacement Program is providing school districts with the opportunity to receive up to ten clean air, zero-emission school buses, and have their charging infrastructure installed. Participating school districts were selected based on disadvantaged community criteria and the fleet age. This program prevents diesel particulates from polluting the air and scraps older diesel school buses.

"School buses are by far the safest way for kids to get to school. But diesel-powered buses are not safe for their developing lungs, which are particularly vulnerable to harmful air pollution. Making the transition to emission-free, electric school buses provides children and their communities with cleaner air and numerous public health benefits," said Energy Commissioner Patty Monahan. "The Energy Commission is proud to support this transition to protect the health of children throughout the state, and help all Californians breathe easier."

Nate Baguio, Vice President of Sales, for The Lion Electric Co. said, "I would like to thank the California Energy Commission for their leadership in supporting children's health and the important steps they're taking towards cleaning the air in our communities. Lion looks forward to delivering many more buses across the state in support of the School Bus Replacement Program. We would also like to thank our new and returning customers for choosing Lion, our team, service and zero-emission vehicles and their commitment to a cleaner future for our children, communities and planet."

About the Lion Electric Co.

Lion has deployed over 250 electric school buses, with more than three million miles of service, and is proud to lead the world's largest deployment of zero-emission school buses in the United States.

We design, engineer, and manufacture all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit markets, as well as commercial urban electric trucks. We are a leader in transportation electrification in North America.

Lion designs and assembles all components for its vehicles: the chassis, battery units, and bodies. Lion's cutting-edge vehicles have unique features that are specially tailored to the daily needs of the individuals that use them. Transitioning to purpose-built, all-electric vehicles will lead to operational, economic, and environmental benefits for the drivers, passengers, and surrounding community.

