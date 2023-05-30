LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

News provided by

Lion Electric

30 May, 2023, 17:00 ET

MONTREAL, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today held its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") as a completely virtual meeting. A total of 128,697,659 common shares (representing approximately 58% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented online or by proxy at the Meeting. Lion hereby announces that shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Company. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of the Company had fixed at ten the number of directors (the "Directors") to be elected at the Meeting. Each of the ten nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 19, 2023 was elected as a Director of Lion until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Company or until their successors are appointed. All of the nominees were members of the Board of Directors prior to the Meeting.

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Latasha Akoma

119,652,631

99.63 %

447,513

0.37 %

Sheila C. Bair 

118,397,258

98.58 %

1,702,886

1.42 %

Marc Bedard  

119,705,396

99.67 %

394,748

0.33 %

Pierre Larochelle

119,691,639

99.66 %

408,505

0.34 %

Dane L. Parker

119,696,886

99.66 %

403,258

0.34 %

Ann L. Payne

118,440,176

98.62 %

1,659,968

1.38 %

Pierre-Olivier Perras

117,246,333

97.62 %

2,853,811

2.38 %

Michel Ringuet

119,696,919

99.66 %

403,225

0.34 %

Lorenzo Roccia

118,411,055

98.59 %

1,689,089

1.41 %

Pierre Wilkie

119,680,898

99.65 %

419,246

0.35 %
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of Lion until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders, and the Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

128,326,823

99.71 %

370,836

0.29 %


The foregoing voting results will be published on the Company' website at www.thelionelectric.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

ABOUT LION ELECTRIC

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation, and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

SOURCE Lion Electric

Also from this source

LION ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PARTICIPATION AT INVESTOR CONFERENCES

LION ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PARTICIPATION AT INVESTOR CONFERENCES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.