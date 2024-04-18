LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTION AND COST-CUTTING MEASURES

MONTREAL, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today a reduction of its workforce, combined with other cost-cutting measures, aimed at further reducing its operating expenses and aligning its cost structure to current market dynamics.

The workforce reduction affects approximately 120 employees, mostly Canada-based employees in overhead and product development functions. The measure should not negatively impact the Company's production capacity. Following this workforce reduction, Lion will have approximately 1,150 employees, including more than 600 manufacturing positions.

In addition to the workforce reduction, Lion continues to undertake internal measures to reduce its cost structure, including in areas such as third-party inventory logistics, lease expenses, consulting, product development and professional fees.

The workforce reduction and cost cutting measures announced today, combined with the measures announced in November 2023 and February 2024, are expected to result in annualized costs savings of approximately $40 million.

"Current market dynamics, notably delays experienced with the Canada's Zero-Emission Transit Fund, continue to adversely impact our school bus deliveries and forced us to further reduce our workforce," said Marc Bedard, CEO-Founder of Lion. "We sincerely regret the impact of this decision on our valued employees. It is however crucial to rightsize our workforce to the current environment. We remain confident in our long-term growth and that of our industry and, keeping our focus on our profitability objectives and our production requirements, we will continue to work tirelessly on the execution of our business plan", he added.

ABOUT LION ELECTRIC

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric school buses. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

