LION ENERGY AND "TO UKRAINE WITH LOVE" TEAM TO DONATE NO. 1 REQUESTED ITEMS: ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS AND POWER-GENERATING ACCESSORIES

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy today announces that it has donated nearly $400,000 worth of energy storage systems and power-generating equipment and accessories to To Ukraine With Love . To help provide power, lights and communications to the people of Ukraine, this donation includes portable solar generators ( Lion Safari LT and Lion Safari ME), portable power packs ( Lion Cub GO ), solar panels (Go 20, Lion 100 watt solar panels and Lion 100 watt [12V] solar panels) 3 LED Light Bulb Strings and Solar Extension Cables. Founded by Svitlana Miller, who is a Ukrainian living in the United States, To Ukraine With Love is a non-profit organization dedicated to fulfilling the supply needs of everyday Ukrainians.

"Daily, we witness the horrifying images from the war in Ukraine and when we learned that the no. 1 need for Ukranians was alternative sources for electricity we knew we could help," said Frank Davis, Founder and CEO of Lion Energy. "We greatly admire and respect the remarkable work To Ukraine With Love is doing for the Ukrainian people, and we hope our donation will give power and light to those who need it most."

Miller has continually received heartbreaking updates from her grandmother and other family members and friends still in Ukraine. Desperate to help, she founded To Ukraine With Love, collecting supplies ranging from first aid kits and groceries to walkie-talkies and drones.

"There are no words for me to describe the heartbreak and almost paralyzing helplessness I have felt night after night after speaking with my family," said Miller. "It's easy to feel small and insignificant and think what can one person do to help? I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for Lion Energy's contribution to help, which will help restore communications with loved ones and give energy and ease the suffering of Ukrainians during this terrible conflict."

For more information on To Ukraine With Love, visit: https://www.toukrainewithlove.org. All monetary and supply donations are tax-deductible.

ABOUT LION ENERGY

Lion Energy is a leading manufacturer of safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions for everyday needs. People in different aspects of our society are on the road to becoming energy independent; and this journey affects all aspects of life including how everyone lives and interacts with one another whether at home, at work or at play. Regardless of where they are on this path, Lion Energy has a power solution for everybody that can be used in any location indoors or outdoors. Leading the way with innovative Lithium energy storage technologies and rigorous testing, Lion Energy provides the broadest and most innovative suite of energy storage solutions on the market today, from hand-held portable device charging to larger solar generators to home, commercial and industrial battery systems. For more information, visit https://lionenergy.com .

ABOUT TO UKRAINE WITH LOVE

Based in Idaho, ToUkraineWithLove.org is a non-profit organization that uses its network of real Ukrainians on the ground to ask what they need. From groceries and hygiene items to medical supplies and unarmed drones, the staff works to fill those needs as quickly as possible. Every penny of each contribution helps get supplies into the hands of everyday Ukrainians and their defenders. All donations are fully tax-deductible. For more information, visit https://www.toukrainewithlove.org.

