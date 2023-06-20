LION ENERGY EXPANDS ACCESSIBILITY TO ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS IN CALIFORNIA

News provided by

Lion Energy

20 Jun, 2023, 08:58 ET

Leading manufacturer offers solutions to the state's power crisis including battery storage in response to NEM 3.0

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy independent, today announced the launch of an initiative to address California's power grid crisis by offering energy storage solutions in response to NEM 3.0, the latest iteration of the state's net metering program. The company's residential smart energy storage system, the Lion Sanctuary 12K, has been certified by the California Energy Commission's Solar Equipment List Program, making Lion Energy equipped to deliver cost-saving opportunities for home and business owners in the state.

"California's approach to net metering has been successful in reducing demand on the grid, but as electricity needs shift it is essential to address grid reliability issues during the peak evening hours when solar is unavailable," said Tyler Hortin, president of Lion Energy. "We are launching this initiative to incentivize California home and business owners to use energy storage systems to gain true energy independence and create a supply that doesn't overwhelm the grid."

As part of the initiative, Lion Energy is coordinating with solar installers in California to provide energy storage systems to residents and helping customers take advantage of state and nationwide incentives to store energy. With the Inflation Reduction Act, residential batteries installed in 2023 can qualify for a 30% federal tax credit, even if they aren't attached to solar panels. State solar incentive may also offer qualifying residents a rebate for installing a home energy storage system.

For the past 20 years, California has enabled more than 1.3 million customers to install roughly 10,000 megawatts of renewable energy and reduce the midday demand on electrical systems by 25% through NEM 1.0 and NEM 2.0. With the recently enacted NEM 3.0, the value of credits for excess solar exported to the grid has been drastically reduced, which in turn reduces the value of solar. In addition, customers are only able to lock in rates for nine years. Lion Energy's energy storage solutions, such as the Lion Sanctuary 12K and the Lion POWERsave, can offset this lost value for home and business owners by collecting energy from the grid or solar panels during lower peak pricing periods and allocating that energy for use during peak pricing periods.

The Lion Sanctuary 12K is the safest and most cost-effective home energy storage system on the market. As part of the initiative, homeowners in California can purchase the customizable system, including installation, directly from the Lion Energy website (www.lionenergy.com) if using energy storage separately or downline from an existing solar installation. Lion Energy will provide homeowners in California wishing to combine a Lion Sanctuary 12K system with a new solar installation with a vetted provider in their area that can sell the unit and provide installation fitted to each home's needs.

For larger energy needs such as in offices and businesses, the Lion POWERsave provides flexible modular solutions that can be customized to meet larger, more specific energy storage needs with power and capacity ranging from 30kW/100kWh to 1.7MW/3.4MWh. Both solutions are designed to help users regain control of their own energy and rely less on the grid.

"It is important that all Californians adopt energy storage as soon as possible because the solutions that have worked in the past are no longer enough," said Hortin. "The monetary benefits of these energy storage systems alone are significant, but additionally residents and business owners will be empowered to fuel California's clean energy goals. We hope that through this initiative, we can help keep the lights on and pave the way for a more sustainable world."

For more information about Lion Energy, please visit: www.lionenergy.com.

ABOUT LION ENERGY
Lion Energy is a leading manufacturer of safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions for everyday needs. The road to energy independence affects all aspects of life including how everyone lives and interacts with one another at home, at work or at play. Regardless of where they are on this path, Lion Energy has a U.S.-designed and engineered power solution that can be used indoors or outdoors. Leading the way with innovative Lithium energy smart storage technologies known as LionESS and through rigorous testing, Lion Energy provides the broadest and most innovative suite of energy storage solutions on the market today, from hand-held portable device charging to portable solar generators to home, commercial and industrial battery systems. For more information, visit www.lionenergy.com.

SOURCE Lion Energy

Also from this source

LION ENERGY LAUNCHES LION SANCTUARY™ 12K TO EXPAND ACCESSIBILITY TO ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS

NEW BLUETOOTH-ENABLED LION ENERGY SUMMIT DELIVERS CUSTOMIZABLE USER EXPERIENCE TO POWER WORK, HOME AND PLAY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.