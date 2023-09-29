LION ENERGY LAUNCHES ADDITIONS TO SAFARI SERIES TO POWER DEVICES AT HOME AND ON THE GO WITH CLEAN ENERGY

Lion Energy

29 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Lion Energy's Safari™ and Safari-XP™ solar generator and expansion battery are durable, reliable and long lasting while powering everyday appliances

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy independent, today announced the launch of the Lion Safari™ and Safari-XP™ , the company's newest portable lithium iron phosphate (LFP) solar generator and its corresponding expansion battery pack to operate a wide variety of items ranging from fridges and freezers, CPAP machines, lamps, cameras, drones, laptops and hand power tools.

"The response to our inaugural Safari product, the Lion Safari ME, showed us the world has a need for more of these portable generators, and with the Safari and Safari-XP, our customers will have an even more powerful and multi-functional energy storage unit," said Tyler Hortin, president of Lion Energy. "The Safari and Safari XP put out and store more energy than ever, keeping devices running for long periods of time. And, following one of the hottest summers on record, our customers will be happy to know that our generators can now power many air-conditioners."

In response to customer feedback, Lion Energy also updated the Safari's handles, which are carefully designed to be as comfortable as possible and make it easy to pick up and transport power wherever needed. Additionally, the products can power efficient air conditioners and store more energy than ever before to keep items running longer, up to days on end.

Like other Lion Energy products, the Safari is incredibly versatile and touts several different outputs and ports with 3,000W / 6,000W peak and a combined 4,300Wh of stored energy. It features four AC plugs, two USB-A outlets and two USB-C outlets as well as a 12V outlet and is pure sine wave. The Safari can be charged from a standard wall outlet, the sun using solar panels or from a car using an adapter (each sold separately). The Safari charges quickly at just under two-and-a-half hours.

Available now online at LionEnergy.com, the Lion Safari is only $1699 and the Safari+XP is $1299, including an industry best five-year warranty. Both are available at major retailers. For more information, please visit: LionEnergy.com

SPECIFICATIONS:

LION SAFARI

  • Rated Capacity / Output: 1612Wh
  • Weight: 57.3lbs
  • Dimensions – inches (LxWxH): 20 x 13.3 x 13.3
  • Outputs: (2x) USB-A: 5V / 3A | (2x) USB-C: PD 60W / QC3.0 | (4x) AC 120V / Pure Sine Wave | (1x) 12V
  • Input: Solar / AC Wall / 12V
  • Charge Time (Wall): 2.3 hours (Solar) 2.7 hours
  • Life Cycles: 3,500 +
  • Shelf Life or Holds Charge: 1 + Year(s)
  • Warranty Period: 5 years

LION SAFARI + XP

  • Rated Capacity / Output: 2688Wh
  • Weight: 50.7lbs
  • Dimensions – inches (LxWxH): 16.9 x 10.2 x 9.8
  • Outputs: N/A
  • Input: Solar / AC Wall / 12V
  • Charge Time (Wall): 5.3 hours (Solar) 7.1 hours 
  • Life Cycles: 3,500 +
  • Shelf Life or Holds Charge: 1 + Year(s)
  • Warranty Period: 5 years

ABOUT LION ENERGY

Lion Energy is a leading manufacturer of safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions for everyday needs. The road to energy independence affects all aspects of life including how everyone lives and interacts with one another at home, at work or at play. Regardless of where they are on this path, Lion Energy has an U.S.-designed and engineered power solution, based in American Fork, Utah, that can be used indoors or outdoors. Leading the way with innovative Lithium energy smart storage technologies known as LionESS™ and through rigorous testing, Lion Energy provides the broadest and most innovative suite of energy storage solutions on the market today, from hand-held portable device charging to portable solar generators to home, commercial and industrial battery systems. For more information, visit lionenergy.com.

