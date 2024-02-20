LION ENERGY LAUNCHES LIGHTWEIGHT 10W SOLAR PANEL FOR SEAMLESS PORTABLE POWER ON THE MOVE

News provided by

Lion Energy

20 Feb, 2024, 09:28 ET

Affordable new solar panel provides power for wide range of on-the-go activities

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy independent, today announced the launch of the Lion 10W Solar Panel, a compact, lightweight and affordable solar panel that easily fits in a backpack. Weighing just 8.3 ounces and measuring 7.8" x 14.5", the panel provides a convenient way to bring energy to activities far away from traditional power sources — including camping, backpacking, biking, and even a family outing to an amusement park.

"Designed and engineered with world-class support in the United States, the Lion 10W solar panel easily charges a phone and other small devices anywhere you go, bringing power to wherever your journeys take you," said Tyler Hortin, president of Lion Energy. "Everyone has a phone that they use throughout each day and they need to keep it charged. This solar panel is a great way to do that. We think everyone will benefit from this panel."

The panel is Lion Energy's most compact solar panel to date. It features a 5V/1.5A USB port equipped to charge devices. The panel supplies clean energy to cell phones and other small such as tablets, power banks, and headlamps, so they can be used for extended periods without having to be tethered to a wall charger. The Lion 10W solar panel features clip areas that can attached it into place on the outside of a backpack or other surface for optimal portable charging while on the go.

Available now online at lionenergy.com, the Lion 10W Solar Panel has an MSRP of $24. For more information, please visit lionenergy.com.

SPECIFICATIONS:

  • Max Power (PMAX): 10W
  • Max Voltage (VMP): 6.16V
  • Open Circuit Voltage (VOC): 7.39V
  • Short Circuit Current (ISC): 1.71A
  • Dimensions – inches (LxH): 7.8 x 14.5
  • Weight: 8.3 oz
  • USB Port: 5V/1.5A

ABOUT LION ENERGY
Lion Energy is a leading manufacturer of safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions for everyday needs. The road to energy independence affects all aspects of life including how everyone lives and interacts with one another at home, at work or at play. Regardless of where they are on this path, Lion Energy has an U.S.-designed and engineered power solution, based in American Fork, Utah, that can be used indoors or outdoors. Leading the way with innovative Lithium energy smart storage technologies known as LionESS™ and through rigorous testing, Lion Energy provides the broadest and most innovative suite of energy storage solutions on the market today, from hand-held portable device charging to portable solar generators to home, commercial and industrial battery systems. For more information, visit lionenergy.com.

SOURCE Lion Energy

Also from this source

At Invitation of Utah Governor, Lion Energy Participates in Strategic Meetings with Key Mexican Trade Leaders

Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly lithium clean energy solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy ...

LION ENERGY LAUNCHES ADDITIONS TO SAFARI SERIES TO POWER DEVICES AT HOME AND ON THE GO WITH CLEAN ENERGY

Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy independent,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.