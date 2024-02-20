LION ENERGY LAUNCHES LIGHTWEIGHT 10W SOLAR PANEL FOR SEAMLESS PORTABLE POWER ON THE MOVE

Affordable new solar panel provides power for wide range of on-the-go activities

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy independent, today announced the launch of the Lion 10W Solar Panel, a compact, lightweight and affordable solar panel that easily fits in a backpack. Weighing just 8.3 ounces and measuring 7.8" x 14.5", the panel provides a convenient way to bring energy to activities far away from traditional power sources — including camping, backpacking, biking, and even a family outing to an amusement park.

"Designed and engineered with world-class support in the United States, the Lion 10W solar panel easily charges a phone and other small devices anywhere you go, bringing power to wherever your journeys take you," said Tyler Hortin, president of Lion Energy. "Everyone has a phone that they use throughout each day and they need to keep it charged. This solar panel is a great way to do that. We think everyone will benefit from this panel."

The panel is Lion Energy's most compact solar panel to date. It features a 5V/1.5A USB port equipped to charge devices. The panel supplies clean energy to cell phones and other small such as tablets, power banks, and headlamps, so they can be used for extended periods without having to be tethered to a wall charger. The Lion 10W solar panel features clip areas that can attached it into place on the outside of a backpack or other surface for optimal portable charging while on the go.

Available now online at lionenergy.com, the Lion 10W Solar Panel has an MSRP of $24. For more information, please visit lionenergy.com.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Max Power (PMAX): 10W

Max Voltage (VMP): 6.16V

Open Circuit Voltage (VOC): 7.39V

Short Circuit Current (ISC): 1.71A

Dimensions – inches (LxH): 7.8 x 14.5

Weight: 8.3 oz

USB Port: 5V/1.5A

ABOUT LION ENERGY

Lion Energy is a leading manufacturer of safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions for everyday needs. The road to energy independence affects all aspects of life including how everyone lives and interacts with one another at home, at work or at play. Regardless of where they are on this path, Lion Energy has an U.S.-designed and engineered power solution, based in American Fork, Utah, that can be used indoors or outdoors. Leading the way with innovative Lithium energy smart storage technologies known as LionESS™ and through rigorous testing, Lion Energy provides the broadest and most innovative suite of energy storage solutions on the market today, from hand-held portable device charging to portable solar generators to home, commercial and industrial battery systems. For more information, visit lionenergy.com.

