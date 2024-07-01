LION ENERGY PRESIDENT TYLER HORTIN APPOINTED CEO

Hortin fills role after passing of founder and former CEO Frank Davis

and hires Brady Hoggan as chief revenue officer

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy independent, today announced Tyler Hortin will serve as the company's new CEO. Hortin has been part of Lion Energy since its founding and has been serving as president since 2022. He succeeds founder and former CEO Frank Davis who died Jan. 27, 2024 at age 77 after battling leukemia. The company also announced Brady Hoggan as the company's new chief revenue officer.

"Frank Davis founded our company with a vision to help people become energy independent by providing a wide range of energy storage products meant to enrich daily life, whether that meant powering a camping trip, charging phones or laptops on the go or keeping the lights on during a disaster," said Hortin. "I look forward to continuing to honor that legacy as we launch and enhance products like our whole home and large-scale commercial solutions. Lion Energy remains passionately committed to helping individuals, families and organizations have safe, reliable power where and when they need it."

Under Hortin's leadership, Lion Energy has expanded to empower consumers, business owners and utilities to automate the management of their own inventory of stored energy sources through best-in-class engineering and software applications. As a result, users can collectively deploy software-based technology to dramatically optimize energy storage and consumption. Lion Energy offers the broadest and most innovative suite of solutions on the market today both for everyday use and emergency back-up situations.

Hortin was a founding member of Lion Energy in 2012 along with Frank Davis and Jim Ge. Prior to serving as president starting in 2022, Hortin served as Lion Energy's chief financial officer from 2016 to 2022 and its chief operating officer from 2018 to 2022. He has more than 20 years of financial, manufacturing, emergency preparedness and supply chain experience and more than 10 years of energy storage experience. A certified public accountant in Utah, Hortin holds a bachelor's degree in informational technology from Brigham Young University and received a master's degree in accounting from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Brady Hoggan recently joined Lion Energy as Chief Revenue Officer. He will be focused on facilitating company growth by overseeing updates to manufacturing flow, strategizing to optimize processes and focusing on sales and marketing alignment. Prior to this role, he served as CRO at Plastics Resources, Inc. and as COO at LGCY Power. Additionally, he handled business development for Dominion Questar as part of his nearly 17 years of experience in the energy industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Utah State University as well as a master's in business administration from Weber State University.

Lion Energy is a leading manufacturer of safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions for everyday needs. The road to energy independence affects all aspects of life including how everyone lives and interacts with one another at home, at work or at play. Regardless of where they are on this path, Lion Energy has a U.S.-designed and -engineered power solution based in American Fork, Utah, that can be used indoors or outdoors. Leading the way with proprietary advanced technology known as LionESS™ and through rigorous testing, Lion Energy provides the broadest and most innovative suite of energy storage solutions on the market today, from hand-held portable device charging and portable solar generators to home, commercial and industrial battery systems.

For more information, visit lionenergy.com.

