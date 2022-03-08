LION ENERGY REDEFINES "PORTABLE POWER" FOR MORE THAN SMART PHONE WITH NEWEST MEMBER OF PRIDE: LION ECLIPSE™

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy today announced the launch of its portable power bank, the Lion Eclipse™. Capable of delivering 27,000mAh (milliamp hours), the Lion Eclipse delivers more power than any power pack in its class. Approved for air travel by the TSA, this potent power pack not only wirelessly charges Qi-enabled smartphones, smartwatches and earbuds, but it can also power tablets, laptops and portable gaming units with its two USB-A slots and one USB-C slot—all simultaneously or individually.

"Being able to safely and effectively charge all of your personal electronic devices can make or break a business trip or vacation, which is why the Lion Eclipse is designed to go much farther than other portable chargers," said Tyler Hortin, President at Lion Energy. "Lion Eclipse redefines the meaning of a portable charger well beyond simply charging a handheld device and includes the ability to completely charge your laptop or other similar devices. Fast and efficient, the Lion Eclipse charges in 90 minutes compared to over nine hours for other units – and can even retain a charge up to a year."

The Lion Eclipse 3-in-1 wireless and USB charger is a light and safe travel companion for anyone on the go for work or play. Sporting a rugged design, the Lion Eclipse can be carried anywhere – pocket, purse, backpack or briefcase. Along with the Lion Eclipse, all of Lion Energy's systems go through extensive quality testing from initial design through production before it ever leaves Lion Energy.

The Lion Eclipse makes a great gift for anyone constantly on the go, from business travelers and vloggers to day trippers, outdoor enthusiasts, boating enthusiasts and busy sports streamers. Available now online at LionEnergy.com, the Lion Eclipse is competitively priced with an MSRP of $229.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Weight: 2lbs

2lbs Dimensions – inches (LxWxH) : 8.5x3.5x1.3

: 8.5x3.5x1.3 Outputs: 3x Qi Wireless Charger – 10W / 5W / 2W, 2X USB-A Ports – 5V @ 2.4A Each, 1XUSB-C Port – PD 60W / 85W

3x Qi Wireless Charger – 10W / 5W / 2W, 2X USB-A Ports – 5V @ 2.4A Each, 1XUSB-C Port – PD 60W / 85W Input: via USB-C (USB – Charging Cable & Adapter Included)

via USB-C (USB – Charging Cable & Adapter Included) Charge Time (Wall): 1.5+ hours

1.5+ hours Life Cycles: 1,000+

ABOUT LION ENERGY

Lion Energy is a leading manufacturer of safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions for everyday needs. People in different aspects of our society are on the road to becoming energy independent; and this journey affects all aspects of life including how everyone lives and interacts with one another whether at home, at work or at play. Regardless of where they are on this path, Lion Energy has a power solution for everybody that can be used in any location indoors or outdoors. Leading the way with innovative Lithium energy storage technologies and rigorous testing, Lion Energy provides the broadest and most innovative suite of energy storage solutions on the market today, from hand-held portable device charging to larger solar generators to home, commercial and industrial battery systems. For more information, visit https://lionenergy.com.

(Media note: Product samples, videos and high-res images are available upon request)

CONTACT:

Steven Solomon

Thatcher+Co.

Phone: 845-242-1449

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lion Energy