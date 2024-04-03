Lion Energy Unveils POWERsave Cabinet and Container Series, Delivering State-of-the-Art Energy Management for Companies

Revolutionary POWERsave Systems Provide Three Key Benefits: Back-Up Power,

Minimized Energy Costs and Integration of Renewable Clean Energy

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy independent, today announced the launch of its POWERsave™ Energy Storage Solutions (ESS), comprised of the POWERsave Container Series and POWERsave™ Cabinet Series. POWERsave offers companies custom, large-scale energy solutions including back-up power, energy time shift, renewable energy integration, load management and power system recovery.

"Companies cannot afford to be offline due to electrical grid failures as it risks alienating customers, lowering employee productivity and losing revenue," said Tyler Hortin, president of Lion Energy. "The POWERsave Energy Storage Solutions are economical and eco-friendly solutions that not only create energy independence from electrical grid outages but also minimizes a company's energy costs."

Lion Energy's POWERsave solutions stores energy using high-grade, extremely safe lithium phosphate battery storage technology. Lion Energy's USA-based team designed these solutions to be scalable, fireproof and resistant to corrosion, which enables them to meet the demands of projects large and small and to adapt to various environmental conditions. Both the POWERsave Cabinet and Container Series are custom solutions where multiple units can be combined for increased capacity applications.

The POWERsave Cabinet Series for indoor and outdoor C/I energy storage systems helps reduce peak energy costs from equipment and operations. Its power and capacity ranges from 30kW/50kWh to 90kW/180kWh. This solution is modular and expandable to meet larger energy storage requirements.

The POWERsave Container Series is an outdoor containerized energy storage system for utility grid tie or C/I behind the meter applications. The Container Series offers two enclosure model configurations (PS20, PS30) which have been configured to meet each customer's specific power(kW) and capacity storage(kWh) requirements from 675kw/1032 to 1.7MW/3.44MWh per container. The containers are available in 20ft configurations and multiple units can be combined for even more capacity.

For more information about Lion Energy's POWERsave Cabinet and Container Systems, please visit: https://lionenergy.com/pages/powersave

CONTAINER SERIES SPECIFICATIONS

MODEL PS20

Power: 430kW-675kW

Capacity: 1032kWh- 2064kWh

Weight: 47,000 lbs.

Dimensions – inches (LxWxH): L: 238.5" (605.79cm) W: 96.0" (243.8cm) H: 114.0" (289.57cm)

Type: LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate)

Cell/Module/Pack:

M: 280Ah/153.6VDC/1P48S/43kWh

R: 1P8S/1228.8VDC/344KWh

S: 3-6P1S/1228.8VDC

EMS (Energy Management System): LionESS / APP platform

Cycle Life: 6,000 (based on 80% depth of discharge)

Communication: RS485, CAN, Ethernet, DNP3, Modbus TCP/IP

Safety Systems: Fire Protection, HVAC

MODEL PS30

Power: 675kW-1.7MW

Capacity: 2.064MWh-3.440MWh

Weight: 67,000 lbs.

Dimensions – inches (LxWxH): L: 238.5" (605.8cm) W: 96.0" (243.8cm) H: 114.0" (289.57cm)

Type: LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate)

Cell/Module/Pack:

M: 280Ah/153.6VDC/1P48S/43kWh

R: 1P8S/1228.8VDC/344KWh

S: 6-10P1S/1228.8VDC

EMS (Energy Management System): LionESS / APP platform

Cycle Life: 6,000 (based on 80% depth of discharge)

Communication: RS485, CAN, Ethernet, DNP3, Modbus TCP/IP

Safety Systems: Fire Protection, HVAC

CABINET SERIES SPECIFICATIONS

MODEL PS2

Power Capacity:

kW Power: 30-90kW

Power KWh: 100-185kWh

Dimensions (LxWxH): L: 94.5" (300cm) W: 63" (150cm) H: 88.5" (225cm)

Weight (lbs.): 7,070 lbs. MAX

Type: LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate)

Cell/Module/Pack/Rack:

M: 280Ah/51.2VDC/1P16S/14.3kWh

R: 1P7-13s/358.4-665.6VDC/100-185.9kWh

EMS (Energy Management System): LionESS / APP platform

Cycle Life: 6,000 (based on 80% depth of discharge)

Communication: RS485, CAN, Ethernet, DNP3, Modbus TCP/IP

ABOUT LION ENERGY

Lion Energy is a leading manufacturer of safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions for everyday needs. The road to energy independence affects all aspects of life including how everyone lives and interacts with one another at home, at work or at play. Regardless of where they are on this path, Lion Energy has an U.S.-designed and engineered power solution, based in American Fork, Utah, that can be used indoors or outdoors. Leading the way with innovative Lithium energy smart storage technologies known as LionESS™ and through rigorous testing, Lion Energy provides the broadest and most innovative suite of energy storage solutions on the market today, from hand-held portable device charging to portable solar generators to home, commercial and industrial battery systems. For more information, visit www.lionenergy.com.

SOURCE Lion Energy