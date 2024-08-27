LION ENERGY URGES CONSUMERS TO UTILIZE SAFE, EMISSION-FREE PORTABLE POWER UNITS DURING EMERGENCY POWER OUTAGES

As part of National Preparedness Month, energy storage manufacturer encourages consumers to stay safe by using gas-free devices during unexpected outages

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Preparedness Month kicks off in September, Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy independent, is urging consumers to seek out emission-free portable power units instead of traditional gas generators as they prepare for potential power outages. The company is reminding consumers this is one of the most effective ways to avoid a tragic secondary impact of a natural disaster: carbon monoxide poisonings.

"Gas-powered generators, beyond being loud and emitting strong odors, produce carbon monoxide which can accumulate inside the home and lead to illness or death if used improperly," said Tyler Hortin, president and CEO of Lion Energy. "A much safer and environmentally friendly alternative is to use lithium battery-based portable power units that can be charged via both the grid and solar, providing fast-charging sources of energy to power up all necessary devices during an emergency as well as being an option for off-grid outdoor activities."

For decades, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has listed gas-powered personal generators among the deadliest consumer products because of carbon monoxide emissions. The commission estimates approximately 85 Americans die and several hundred seek medical treatment each year from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by gas-powered personal generators.

Lion Energy offers smart lithium energy storage systems—such as the Lion Safari, Lion Summit and Lion Trek—that eliminate the risk of carbon monoxide illness and death. Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries found within these products offer the safest chemistry on the market and do not require active maintenance to extend service life.

Lion Energy's portable power units can be charged from the grid prior to an unexpected outage and then recharged during an outage using solar panels. The units keep key appliances running while the power is out, including fridges and freezers, medical devices like CPAP machines, lights and key communication devices including TVs and phones so users can stay in touch with friends and family as well as keeping abreast of news updates.

Portable and easy to transport, the Lion Safari, Lion Summit and Lion Trek provide a benefit beyond use during power outages as they make great companions for delivering power anywhere away from the grid, from camping trips to backyard movie nights as well as remote and office work. Each Lion Energy product has zero carbon footprint during use, emits no greenhouse gases and is safe to keep inside, running quietly and efficiently. Consumers are advised to integrate these units into their everyday lives so they are familiar with how to use them prior to an emergency.

In addition to providing safe, powerful portable alternative to gas-powered personal generators, Lion Energy also offers the Lion Sanctuary home energy storage system which stores over 13.5kWh of backup power that can automatically keep a house running during unexpected power outages. Using LFP battery cells, this system provides immediate power that is safe, silent and renewable as well as dramatically reducing energy cost when paired with solar panels or in areas that have peak billing. The Sanctuary is customizable and can be expanded to meet individual needs.

September's National Preparedness Month serves as a reminder for Americans to be prepared for disasters and other emergencies in their homes, business and communities. More tips and details are available at ready.gov.

For more information about Lion Energy and how to prepare for emergency, visit: www.lionenergy.com.

