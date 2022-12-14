LION ENERGY'S NEW LION TREK™ PROVIDES MORE OPTIONS FOR PORTABLE ENERGY STORAGE IN THE PALM OF A HAND

Featuring an AC outlet, Lion Trek can charge wide variety of electronic devices and appliances

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy independent, today announced the launch of the Lion Trek™, the company's smallest solar generator with multiple outputs including an AC outlet. Weighing approximately 2 pounds, the Lion Trek provides 150W of energy and can power everything from phones, laptops, lamps, televisions and even a mini refrigerator. With two USB ports in addition to the AC outlet, the Lion Trek can charge multiple items at a time.

"Offering an AC outlet on a compact solar generator, multiplies the types of devices that can now be charged on-the-go," said Frank Davis, CEO of Lion Energy. "While expanding the number of electronic devices you can now charge up while camping or traveling off the grid, the Lion Trek is also a great option to ensure some light at home during a power outage."

The Lion Trek, measuring 13.8" x 7.25" x 8.5", has a charge time of two to three-and-a-half hours, holds a charge for one year and has 2,000+ lifecycles. It is designed to recharge through traditional AC power or an optional 50W portable solar. Just like other Lion Energy products, the Lion Trek produces no emissions, causes no damage to the environment and is completely safe to use indoors.

Available now online at LionEnergy.com, the Lion Trek is competitively priced with an MSRP of $229 and will also be available various major retailers. For more information, please visit: https://lionenergy.com/products/lion-trek.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Rated Capacity / Output: 99.9Wh / 150W

99.9Wh / 150W Weight: 2.1 lbs

2.1 lbs Dimensions – inches (LxWxH) : 13.5 x 7.25 x 8.5

: 13.5 x 7.25 x 8.5 Outputs: 2 USB-A, 1 USB-C PD45W / 1 AC 150W

2 USB-A, 1 USB-C PD45W / 1 AC 150W Input: Solar / AC Wall / 12V

Solar / AC Wall / 12V Charge Time (Wall): 2 – 3.5 hours

2 – 3.5 hours Life Cycles: 2,000 +

2,000 + Shelf Life or Holds Charge: 1 + Year(s)

1 + Year(s) Warranty Period: 1 year

ABOUT LION ENERGY

Lion Energy is a leading manufacturer of safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions for everyday needs. The road to energy independence affects all aspects of life including how everyone lives and interacts with one another at home, at work or at play. Regardless of where they are on this path, Lion Energy has an American designed, engineered and support energy storage solution that can be used indoors or outdoors. Leading the way with innovative Lithium energy smart storage technologies known as LionESS™ and through rigorous testing, Lion Energy provides the broadest and most innovative suite of energy storage solutions on the market today, from hand-held portable device charging to portable solar generators and RV batteries to home, commercial, industrial and utility lithium battery systems. For more information, visit www.lionenergy.com .

SOURCE Lion Energy