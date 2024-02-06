Lion Enhances OTC Stock Options Services Quality and Efficiency Powered by AI

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, announced today that the Company has accelerated the development of AI technology to empower core business products and services. Lion utilizes AI technology to further enable value enhancement of its Hong Kong-based Over-The-Counter ("OTC") stock options business and sustain a consistent trend of profit growth.

Lion embraces the AI era, prioritizing customer needs, and continuously developing a range of AI-based products and services, including Robo-Advisor "LionAI" and intelligent trading algorithms "Phoenix". With a focus on the options business, the Company has developed an AI-powered trading system. This system, built using the efficient and secure Rust programming language, is based on message bus application technology architecture that utilizes the Apache Flink workflow engine. It connects with high-speed market data, concurrently processes outstanding contracts, and ensures efficient and accurate valuation. The system achieves end-to-end electronic integration of functions including contract bookkeeping, trading, hedging, clearing, reporting, and risk management. The system complies with regulation, through functions such as investor suitability, underlying asset blacklists, and margin monitoring, whilst also helping to prevent market-related risks, further improving the overall customer trading experience.

Lion is enhancing the integration of AI technology with stock options for business and services. By leveraging advanced AI algorithms and data insights, combined with market big data analysis, Lion is constructing distinctive position and exposure management models for its options business and services. This initiative enables the selection of suitable hedging tools and hedge ratios for indices, individual stocks, and related underlying assets. It includes real-time monitoring and evaluation as well as continuous focus on optimizing trading returns. With the advantages of high flexibility, leverage efforts, risk control, and global trading, Lion's options business and products enable investors to adapt better to diverse market environments and investment objectives. The options services provide opportunities for higher returns while hedging specific market risks, and allow more flexible asset allocation.

Mr. Chunning (Wilson) Wang, CEO of Lion, commented, "We have been focusing on AI applications for many years and consistently upgrading the technological advantages of our core business products and services. The Company achieves effective support for the complementary trading system of the stock options business through deep integration of AI technology. All of our efforts, including our previously launched intelligent trading algorithm "Phoenix" for Total Return Service (TRS) products, will be critical in enhancing performance and stabilizing profit cycles. We believe that proactively seizing the opportunities brought by AI technology will become a significant variable influencing the entire industry's competitive landscape. Going forward, Lion is committed to digital transformation, achieving innovation of products and business models, strengthening development momentum, providing customers with high-quality product experiences and services, and creating meaningful value growth for shareholders."

About Lion

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (Nasdaq: LGHL) operates an all-in-one, state-of-the-art trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, including (i) total return service (TRS) trading, (ii) contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, (iii) insurance brokerage, and (iv) futures and securities brokerage. In addition, Lion owns a professional and experienced SPAC sponsorship team to become a leader in the SPAC arena, helping guide private companies through their listing journey while creating value for Lion itself. Additional information may be found at http://ir.liongrouphl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Lion's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: Lion's goals and strategies; our ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; Lion's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in Lion's revenues, costs or expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; competition in the industry; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Lion cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Lion cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Lion does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in Lion's periodic filings with the SEC, including Lion's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Lion's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

