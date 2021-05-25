LION Eye Group and Topology Collaborate for US Optometric Virtual Opticianry

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LION Eye Group ("LION") and Topology, a remote opticianry and 3D virtual-try-on (VTO) software company announced the intent to move forward with LION Express for its eyewear-focused "retail optometric stores." LION is a fast-growing optometric network based in New York utilizing technology to create a more competitive, profitable, relevant, and sustainable business.

Recently, LION announced 'LION Express' as its next progression of developing a more innovative value proposition for both revenue generation and patient/customer retention for the LION Eye Group's retail concerns. Store sites are actively being scouted.

James Vena, the architect of LION and interim CEO of its retained Management Services Organization has already secured funding as well as partner vendors and service providers for the endeavor. "Topology's touchless optical solution and dispensing capabilities are key to our retail strategy. No one else is doing it yet, and we believe the eye care industry has been waiting for something just like this. While the precision scanning component allows for a better fit, we believe 'LION Express' can exploit this feature to create a fun and different kind of retail experience."

LION will be the first in the US to use the Topology Virtual Opticianry platform for optometric care offering it at all its LION Express Stores and at selected member practices.

Rob Varady, Topology COO added, "LION Eye Group has been an excellent partner to help us define our omnichannel solution for optometrists and ophthalmologists, and to help us bring it into the US market. LION is a group of some of the most forward-thinking independent eye care professionals in the industry; people are going to be amazed when they see what's coming together on Long Island."

LION Eye Group is a New York based optometry network founded in 2020 as the Long Island Optometric Network. Utilizing technology, LION capitalizes on opportunities in medical optometry while creating a franchise-like setting for a better in-office and virtual experience for its patients. lioneyegroup.com.

Topology is a digital opticianry company founded in 2013 in San Francisco, California. Our Touchless Optical Platform delivers delightful optical retail experiences, and extends the retail experience to include virtual optician appointments and connected e-commerce. Topology's Platform supports full-service optical dispensing, pairing its industry-leading Virtual Try-On with full 3D Position of Wear measurements and remote frame adjustments. It also enables ECP's to design and offer fully custom, bespoke eyewear to their customers.

