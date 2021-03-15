LION Eye Group Signs Supplier Agreement with ZEISS Vision Care

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LION Eye Group ("LION"), a network (the "Network") of independent optometry practices that utilizes various key initiatives and protocols across strategic and non-clinical operational disciplines to increase provider profitability, entered into a Master Service Agreement with ZEISS Vision Care.

ZEISS, with headquarters in Germany, is the world's leading manufacturer of precision optics, with global Rx labs in America, Europe, and Asia. ZEISS recently announced it has acquired U.S. Vision's optical laboratory in New Jersey to meet growth in demand for its products.

Jim Vena, LION Eye Group Interim CEO and Chief Operating Partner, is excited about the partnership. "ZEISS has innovative disruptiveness and that makes them the perfect partner as LION focuses on building a better retail centric business model, but also their scientific level is so high that it satisfies our requirement for elevating optometric care."

About LION Eye Group

Launched on January 1, 2020, LION Eye Group is a network of successful optometry practices based in New York. Originally founded as the Long Island Optical Network, the group has expanded to Manhattan and surrounding boroughs evolving from a turnkey exit strategy group to a sophisticated optometric Network. Utilizing technology, LION is capitalizing opportunities in medical optometry while creating a franchise-like setting for a better in store "experience" for its patients. Our commitment is vision, our vision is prosperity. Visit lioneyegroup.com for more information.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is a global leader in technology, operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. The ZEISS Group develops, produces, and distributes measuring technology, microscopes, medical technology, eyeglass lenses, camera and cinema lenses, binoculars and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. With its solutions, the company constantly advances the world of optics and helps shape technological progress. ZEISS is divided into four business segments: Research & Quality Technology, Medical Technology, Vision Care/Consumer Products and Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology. The ZEISS Group is represented in more than 40 countries and has over 50 sales and service locations, more than 30 manufacturing sites and about 25 research and development centers around the globe.

Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. Carl Zeiss AG is the strategic management holding company that manages the ZEISS Group. The company is wholly owned by the Carl Zeiss Stiftung (Carl Zeiss Foundation).

Further information is available at www.zeiss.com .

Media contact: [email protected] , (844) AUTUS 00 x704

SOURCE LION Eye Group

Related Links

http://www.lioneyegroup.com

