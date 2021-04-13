LION Eye Group to Develop New Retail Stores

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LION Eye Group ("LION"), announces its intent to move forward with 'LION Express', a state-of-the art, eyewear focused, retail optometric store. The group is currently scouting locations in Garden City, Huntington, Merrick-Bellmore, Smithtown and a few locations along the North Shore of Long Island. The plan is to roll out two locations in the next few months and five to ten locations by the end of this year.

Launched in January 2020, LION has grown to two dozen optometry practices in Long Island New York and surrounding boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Its growth has been fueled by executing strategic initiatives that strengthen its position in the eye care community by partnering with other leaders in the industry while focusing on the consolidation of non-clinical assets. As a result of these tactics and strategy to develop the network, the physicians are now able to concentrate on providing the highest quality of eye care to its patients.

Recently LION executed affiliation agreements with two prominent ophthalmology networks, fulfilling its goal of keeping medical optometry in-house through integrated eye care, which has more benefits for doctors and patients.

'LION Express' is the next progression of developing a more innovative value proposition for both revenue generation and patient/customer retention for the LION Eye Group's retail concerns. James Vena, the architect of Lion Eye Group and interim CEO of its retained Management Services Organization has already secured funding as well as partner vendors and service providers for the endeavor. "Now that we have completed the first and second phases of our eye care strategy in creating a turn-key back office to allow the optometrists more time and subsequently make better use of that time in using their skills and experience in medical optometry, we want to be proactive in executing the eyewear segment. It was important to address the needs of our patient base, demographically speaking, relative to age-related eye care and myopia control. Now, using some really sensational technologies for Virtual Try-on, LION Express will offer a different kind of retail "experience" for people seeking eyewear. This will include in-office experiences as well as out-of-office 'on thego' buying options made possible by omni-channel e-commerce and pretty neat technologies being rolled out so people can purchase without physical contact. The eyewear industry has been somewhat late to the party in evolving with today's available technology to accommodate new buying trends. We anticipate LION Express to be phenomenally successful right out of the gate."

LION Express will be managed by LION Management Services and powered by a new software development company named Lookable and its MyLookable app.

LION Eye Group is an optometry network based in New York and founded in 2020 as the Long Island Optometric Network. Utilizing technology, LION capitalizes on opportunities in medical optometry while creating a franchise-like setting for a better in-office and virtual experience for its patients. lioneyegroup.com

