LION Eye Group to Launch LION READS

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LION Eye Group ("LION"), an alliance of independent optometry practices in New York is proud to announce the formation of LION READS. LION READS is a not for profit currently under development, and is the undertaking of James Vena, Retained CEO and Interim Executive Operating Partner of LION Eye Group. READS is an acronym for Recycle, Educate, Advocate, Donate, Support. Gail Correale, Committee Lead for Philanthropic and Charitable Giving will be making a formal announcement with more details in the coming weeks.

LION READS

The mission of LION READS is to positively impact the lives of children facing economic injustice through literacy, by providing access to eye care and vision correction eyewear, promoting empowerment through education, and securing self-confidence for greater achievement.

It is important to the LION Eye Group to stay true to their brand, "Committed to Vision" is part of their tagline. As the LION Network continues to grow at a brisk pace, they are selecting partner vendors with similar value systems for advancement of the LION READS initiative.

RECYCLE- Repurpose eyewear and work with vendors who use earth friendly materials.

EDUCATE- Public awareness to detect when children are struggling with vision issues.

ADVOCATE- Work with vendors and organizations on behalf of at-risk youth.

DONATE- Free or reduced fees for children's eyecare and eyewear.

SUPPORT- Financial assistance to literacy, educational, and mobile book programs.

About LION Eye Group

Launched on January 1, 2020, LION Eye Group is a network (the "Network") of independent optometry practices based in New York that utilizes various key initiatives and protocols across strategic and non-clinical operational disciplines to increase provider profitability. Lion Eye Group's mission is to maintain an accessible, exceptional and consistent level of optometry care to its patients through a structure of meaningful organizations that strive to bring superior quality, value, and safe practices to doctor, patient, and the healthcare system through collaboration, cost reduction and accountability while serving as first level guardians of eyecare. Our commitment is vision, our vision is prosperity. Visit lioneyegroup.com for more information.

