Lion Introduces MT5 Trading System to Enhance Client Experience in the Global Financial Market

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors, today announced that Lion Brokers, a leading online retail platform owned by the Company, has expanded its trading platform system offerings from MetaTrader 4 ("MT4") to include MetaTrader 5 ("MT5") to fulfill the customers' increased demands for trading in global financial markets.

Both MT4 and MT5 are popular trading platforms, well-known and widely used by CFD-Derivatives investors around the world. The platforms offer customers tools for comprehensive price analysis, algorithmic trading applications (trading robots, expert advisory), and copy trading. Compared to the MT4 system that offers more than 30 types of financial products, the MT5 system supports over 530 types of financial products on OTC markets. In addition to currency pairs, index, ETF, and alternative asset classes, clients can also trade global corporation stocks such as Apple, Alibaba, and Tencent on the OTC market.

Mr. Chunning (Wilson) Wang, CEO of Lion, commented, "This move serves to provide Lion's growing client base with a more flexible, convenient, ultra-modern, and innovative platform, while enhancing the user experience. With its enriching product portfolios, MT5 provides our customers with more trading tools to fulfill their increased trading and hedging demands in the global financial market."

Since May 2019, the Company has been licensed and offered MT4 to serve their customers, allowing users to trade more than 30 types of financial products on OTC markets, including forex, energy, precious metals, and stock indices. Among others, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, crude oil, gold, and stock indices are the most actively traded financial products on the MT4 platform. The MT5 provides five bid and ask trading quotes with quantity and volume information, useful for stock and futures CFD trading on global exchanges as well as OTC markets.

The Company expects to launch the MT5 trading system in December 2020 in select regions around the world. The MT4 trading system will still be available for use following the launch of the MT5 system.

About Lion

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) operates an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors. Through its state-of-the-art technology, Lion offers contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, insurance brokerage, futures brokerage, and securities brokerage on its platform, which can be accessed through applications available on the iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS systems. Lion's customers are predominantly well-educated and affluent Chinese individual investors residing both inside and outside the PRC as well as institutional clients in Hong Kong. Additional information may be found at http://ir.liongrouphl.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, Lion's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company, and the industry in which it operates. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Lion cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Lion does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law.

