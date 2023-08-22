Lion of Judah Early Learning Center is Launching a New Before and After-School Program, “Roar Adventure Club”

WINDSOR MILLS, Md., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion of Judah Early Learning Center, a premier childcare provider in Windsor Mill, is announcing the launch of a new before- and after-school program this month called "Roar Adventure Club." This program aims to provide a fun and engaging environment for school-age children where they can continue their interactive learning journey.

Children enrolled in the Roar Adventure Club will have access to exciting clubs and programs that foster creativity and exploration. From the Lego League and Robotics Club to the Young Artists and Sports Club, there is something for every child's interest. These clubs aim to enhance social skills, develop teamwork, and promote a love for learning beyond the traditional classroom setting.

To further support the children's growth and development, the Roar Adventure Club provides nutritious breakfast and afternoon snacks to ensure they have the energy they need to fully immerse themselves in their adventures. The dedicated staff at Lion of Judah Early Learning Center is committed to helping each child excel academically and thrive in social situations.

Recognizing the busy lives of families, Lion of Judah Early Learning Center places a strong emphasis on convenience by offering transportation services to school areas. This allows parents to easily manage their children's schedules and ensures a seamless transition between school and the Roar Adventure Club program.

To register or get more information, visit https://www.lojearlylearning.com/our-programs/before-and-after-care

About Lion of Judah Early Learning Center

Lion of Judah Early Learning Center offers top-quality childcare services in Windsor Mill, Maryland. They offer infant care, toddler care, preschool programs, and kindergarten readiness. With a focus on STEM education, a loving and supportive environment, and a commitment to excellence, Lion of Judah Early Learning Center provides a strong foundation for children to grow and thrive.

Their early childhood learning center provides many benefits to families in the Windsor Mill area. With licensed and trained staff, a safe environment with video surveillance in all classrooms, and organized and clean classrooms, parents can have peace of mind knowing that their children are in good hands.

