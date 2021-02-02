LION READS Names Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LION READS held its first Advisory Board meeting on January 19, 2021. The Advisory Board is comprised of women representing various channels of the Optometric market. LION READS was created by James Vena, interim CEO and Executive Operating Partner of LION Eye Group. "I am really excited about the LION READS Advisory Board, and with the help and support of the LION Eye Group, and its vendor partners, we hope to participate in ending systemic economic inequality. The best way to give back to the community is to help the underserved and underrepresented facing financial injustice rise above it through education. Eyes are the doorway to knowledge and our goal is to empower at risk youth. We have the ability and responsibility to help them grow socially, culturally and psychologically, and end the cycle."

LION READS

The mission of LION READS is to positively impact the lives of children facing economic injustice through literacy, by providing access to eye care and vision correction eyewear, promoting empowerment through education, and securing self-confidence for greater achievement.

The Advisory Board includes Gail Correale, Susan Brunell, Susan Fisher, and Lori Landrio of LION Eye Group. The remaining members include Robin Brush of Safilo, Kristin Calimlim of Lafont USA, Phaedra Chernoff of L'Amy USA, Julie Dunn of ABB Optical, and Heidi Orlando of WestGroupe.

For more information, please contact Angela Fischels, Interim Director of Marketing and Media. 844-288-8700 ext. 704, [email protected]

