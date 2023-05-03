Lion Real Estate Group Appoints Director of Investor Relations

Dasha Waller, formerly of Hackman Capital Partners, joins as Lion Real Estate Group continues to experience rapid growth across its portfolio

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Real Estate Group, LLC ("LREG"), a real estate investment and asset management firm focused on acquiring value-add and opportunistic multifamily properties, today announced the appointment of Dasha Waller as Director of Investor Relations. In this newly created role, Ms. Waller will be responsible for managing all aspects of LREG's investor relations activities. She will be based in LREG's Los Angeles office and report to Managing Principal and Co-Founder Jeff Weller.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dasha to the firm and I know she will be a critical part of our continued growth," said Mr. Weller. "Dasha's understanding of real estate investing combined with her investor relations acumen make her the perfect person to further institutionalize our capital raising efforts and support our existing investors."

Ms. Waller brings more than 20 years of real estate and IR experience to her new role at LREG. Prior to joining the firm, she served as Vice President of IR at Hackman Capital Partners and previously held investor relations roles at CGI Strategies and Ethika Investments. Ms. Waller began her career at CBRE, going on to work with the acquisitions and development teams at Granite Peak Partners and Western National Group.

"For over a decade and a half, Lion Real Estate meticulously executed on its strategy of acquiring and investing in value-add multifamily assets in key cities throughout the Sunbelt region," said Ms. Waller. "This discipline has served them well, especially as demand for more niche strategies has increased dramatically. I look forward to building on their incredible platform and network, while also introducing additional investors to a firm that is perfectly positioned to continue delivering to its limited partners through yield focus and well underwritten exit strategies."

Ms. Waller joins LREG following the close of the firm's LREG Multifamily Fund II, which received over $200 million in commitments. The company continues to evaluate opportunities to acquire and invest in value-add communities on behalf of its institutional, family office and high-net-worth investors.

About Lion Real Estate Group

Lion Real Estate Group ("LREG") is a real estate investment firm founded in 2007 by Jeff Weller and Mory Barak and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. LREG focuses on the acquisition of value-add and opportunistic multifamily properties by leveraging its principals' experience to create value for investors through renovation, repositioning, better management, and optimum capitalization of its properties. Since inception, the firm has executed approximately $2.5 billion of real estate transaction value across 115 multifamily and office projects and more than 13,000 units across ten states. Its current portfolio concentrates on the Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Denver, and Nashville markets with a total 5,742 units across a mix of multifamily properties, as well two creative office buildings.

