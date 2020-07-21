Lion Semiconductor Collaborates with Renesas to Develop Advanced 50W Wireless Power Mobile Reference Design

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Semiconductor, Inc. today announced it is working with Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, to develop ultra high-speed wireless charging solutions with up to 50W for use in flagship smartphones and other mobile devices. This work was driven by the growing demand for high-speed wireless charging as a standard feature in smartphones.

The Lion Semiconductor and Renesas reference design will help enable smartphone OEMs to quickly and cost effectively implement ultra-fast wireless charging on flagship smartphones, expanding the reach of wireless power technology. The solution combines Lion Semiconductor's high efficiency switched-capacitor DC-DC converter with Renesas's high voltage wireless charger IC, enabling smartphones to wirelessly charge efficiently at ultra-high speeds with low heat dissipation.

"Renesas is committed to enabling our customers to develop leading-edge wireless charging solutions. Through our collaboration with Lion for a higher power solution, consumers will enjoy the fast wireless charging experience on their next-generation 5G smartphones and other high-performance portable devices," said Amit Bavisi, Vice President of Wireless Power, Mobility Infrastructure and IoT Power Business Division at Renesas.

"Lion Semiconductor develops market leading high efficiency switched-capacitor charger ICs for fast charging. Working with Renesas will help give more customers access to fast, high efficiency wireless charging experience," said Wonyoung Kim, CEO of Lion Semiconductor.

Lion Semiconductor is the global leader in high efficiency switched-capacitor power ICs for ultra-fast wired and wireless charging in smartphones, laptops and various mobile devices. Visit www.lionsemi.com to learn more about Lion Semiconductor.

About Lion Semiconductor

Lion Semiconductor, Inc. develops high efficiency switched-capacitor power ICs. Lion Semiconductor's high efficiency technology and products enable ultra-fast wired and wireless charging in mobile devices in a cool temperature. Headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., Lion Semiconductor has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners in Korea and China. Additional information about Lion Semiconductor can be found at www.lionsemi.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

