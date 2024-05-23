Lion Star, Everest Place, and Paramount Announce Plans for Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando, Opening in 2026

Boasting over 400 hotel rooms and condo units combined, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando will showcase uniquely themed accommodations, including suites inspired by iconic characters and ensuring epic experiences. The family-friendly resort mixes luxury amenities with F.U.N. for both the young and young at heart. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with Nickelodeon's globally beloved franchises, including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Dora, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

"Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando is poised to set the standard for family vacations, seamlessly blending world-class entertainment with forward-thinking accommodation options," says Mario Mathieu, SVP Business Development, Design and Construction, Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "As the exclusive US licensee for Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Lion Star Hospitality Inc. is committed to elevating this venture to new heights, ensuring that families and Nickelodeon enthusiasts alike enjoy the Slime of their life. We are thrilled to contribute our expertise to this collaboration, creating a resort experience that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of every guest."

"The new Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando will bring guests and residents an exciting new way to express their fandom and make long-lasting memories," said Pam Kaufman, President and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences. "I am thrilled that this resort is set to become yet another unforgettable travel destination in our award-winning portfolio, offering top family-focused amenities. This new resort is just one of the many ways we are committed to bringing immersive experiences, attractions and products to fans of Paramount's brands all over the world."

A world of play takes center stage at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando, where stays will become a gateway to cherished family memories. Get delicious eats and experiences with a Nickelodeon twist, whether dining at Le Spatula (named in honor of SpongeBob's iconic spatula), grabbing a slice at Mikey's Pizzeria (celebrating the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' favorite food), or hanging out at the Snick Lounge with games, sports, live music and the Big Orange Couch. Guests can make a splash during their vacation with unmatched offerings, including Aqua Nick water park, Club Nick, Nick retail shops, character meet and greets, and the greatest Nickelodeon honor - getting Slimed! In addition to the hotel, the resort also offers condos available to buy, ranging from studio to two-bedroom options. Owners will have access to all resort amenities.

"The team and I are excited about our collaboration with Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts and confident that in addition to setting new standards for family resorts, it will also change how people think about owning a vacation property," said Zafir Rashid, CEO of Everest Place. "Our partnership allows condo owners to invest in fun with shopping, activities, and dining at Everest Place, as well as an unparalleled Nickelodeon-infused family experience, interactive character encounters, unrivaled seasonal programming, and unmatched entertainment for everyone. We look forward to welcoming future owners!"

Nestled within the expansive 220-acre Everest Place complex in Kissimmee, Florida, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando is set to offer guests and residents access to a diverse array of amenities, including a vibrant retail scene and medical center. The region boasts an enchanting blend of natural beauty and thrilling attractions. From the world-renowned theme parks to the tranquil shores of Lake Tohopekaliga, there's something for every adventurer. Visitors can explore the vibrant Old Town, where charm meets modern entertainment, offering eclectic shops, dining experiences, and classic car shows. With its year-round sunny weather, Kissimmee beckons visitors to enjoy outdoor adventures such as airboat rides through the Everglades or championship golf on pristine courses. Whether seeking family fun or relaxation, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando promises an unforgettable getaway in the Sunshine State.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences

Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences brings Paramount's stories and franchises to life across experiential touchpoints, including theme parks, hotel & resorts, water parks, cruises, pop-ups, attractions, themed restaurants, Broadway musicals, touring shows, and more. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Location Based Entertainment & Experiences operates globally with more than 50 restaurants, 7 hotels & resorts including Nickelodeon Punta Cana, Nickelodeon Riviera Maya and Paramount Hotels in Dubai, themed parks and family centers across the US, the UK, Spain, Germany, Australia, Italy, Belgium, China and Malaysia and stage shows including Mean Girls The Musical, The SpongeBob Musical, and the family touring hit PAW Patrol Live!

About Lion Star Hospitality Inc.

Lion Star Hospitality Inc. stands as a beacon of innovation, reshaping the hospitality industry across the United States with its visionary approach to experiential stays. Through exclusive partnerships, the company brings iconic brands like Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville Island Reserve® to life, setting new benchmarks for operating results. From meticulous planning to supporting developers at each and every step, Lion Star offers comprehensive services that ensure every aspect of a project, from conceptualization to flawless operation, is nothing short of exceptional and experiential.

About Everest Place & Teramir Group

TERAMIR GROUP is led by Zafir Rashid, a developer in the real estate business since 2002. Zafir has successfully developed from scratch multiple real estate asset classes, land developments and infrastructure, commercial space, student housing, low and high rise residential, hotels and multifamily in major destinations across North America. The vision of EVEREST PLACE Orlando (www.everestplace.com) is to provide the destination's visiting families the opportunity to new getaway and entertainment experiences. To achieve this, TERAMIR GROUP is developing unique real estate products partnering with highly successful brands and operators from the international marketplace excited and fully committed to enter the Florida destination.

