Liona Enterprises Forms Strategic Alliance with Paycor, Making a New Era of Cybersecurity and Human Capital Management Synergy

CINCINNATI, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liona Enterprises, a leader in the realm of information and cybersecurity, announces its pivotal alliance with Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a major player in human capital management (HCM) software. This collaboration underscores the companies' mutual commitment to innovative excellence, unmatched quality, and rigorous customer data protection.

In a comprehensive assessment process, both the Cincinnati MBA and the team at Paycor rigorously analyzed companies based on a spectrum of factors: strategic alignment, client-centricity, growth potential, organizational values, expertise of personnel, and a strong focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I). Emerging as a beacon in this evaluation, Liona Enterprises secured a prestigious spot among the top nine entities in Paycor's esteemed Marketplace.

Reflecting on this significant alliance, Michelle Morales-Denisoff, CEO of Liona Enterprises, said, "This goes beyond a mere partnership. We're witnessing the convergence of two industry powerhouses. Together, Liona and Paycor are poised to navigate the intricate tech challenges of today, ensuring clients receive unparalleled technological and cybersecurity offerings from the best in the business."

Micah Dickson, COO of Liona Enterprises, added, "This signifies the melding of two industry stalwarts. Our combined strength, particularly Liona's cutting-edge cybersecurity division, offers clients unparalleled protection, spanning sectors from the Department of Defense to small startups. As Liona strides ahead as a leading name in secure AI and automation solutions, we're set to redefine competitive edges in technology, particularly for SMEs. This alliance amplifies our clients' access to innovative, high-quality technological and cybersecurity solutions."

Tim Ruge, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Paycor, stated, "In collaboration with the Cincinnati MBA, our Empowerment Program aims to bolster local minority-led ventures. For us at Paycor, diversity transcends being a catchphrase – it's the bedrock of our ethos. We eagerly anticipate enriching our client interactions by aligning with partners who echo our foundational principles and objectives."

Darrin Redus, CEO of the Minority Business Accelerator, said, "The alliance of the Minority Business Accelerator and Paycor signals a transformative era. Paycor's unwavering support to amplify minority enterprises and our mission heralds a wave of progressive change in the commercial sphere."

About Liona Enterprises, Inc.:

Established in 2015, Liona Enterprises has pioneered cutting-edge IT solutions. With a core focus on cybersecurity, the firm delivers unparalleled data protection to its clients. From in-depth IT assessments to bespoke cyber-defense tactics, Liona remains the epitome of expertise. Catering to a range of services, from IT framework design to hardware sourcing, Liona enables clients to maximize their tech investments. Explore more at https://lionaenterprises.com.

About Paycor:

Boasting three decades of experience, Paycor's HCM suite has redefined human resource management, spanning the entire journey from hiring to retention. Paycor's unique edge lies in its deep-rooted commitment to leadership dialogue, leading to tailor-made HCM solutions fortified with insightful analytics and seamless integrations. Presently, a diverse client base of over 30,000 places their trust in Paycor. Learn more at https://paycor.com.

About The Minority Business Accelerator, LLC:

Receiving nationwide acclaim, the Minority Business Accelerator has devoted twenty years to uplifting minority-led ventures. Founded in 2003, its primary goal is to empower these businesses, making them standout competitors in their fields. The MBA consistently champions African American and Hispanic businesses, catalyzing positive shifts in socio-economic landscapes. Delve deeper at https://www.minoritybusinessaccelerator.com.

