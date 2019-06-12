Lionbridge Again Named to 2019 Training Industry Top 20 Training Outsourcing Company List

WALTHAM, Mass., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionbridge, the world's most trusted global communications platform, is proud to announce its inclusion on the 2019 Training Industry Top 20™ list of Training Outsourcing companies. Lionbridge has secured a spot on the list since 2006, making this year its thirteenth award.

"We're very proud of our repeated inclusion on this list, which demonstrates our commitment to helping our customers break down barriers," said Lionbridge COO Richard Tobin. "Our teams around the world work every day to design and implement engaging, novel, and multilingual training programs to help our partners simplify."

The 2019 Top Training Outsourcing Companies were selected based on several criteria, including: industry visibility, innovation, and impact; capability to deliver multiple types of training services; company size and growth potential; strength of clients; and geographic reach.

"The companies on this year's Training Outsourcing Top 20 list are leaders in outsourcing training," said Danielle Draewell, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "In addition to its continued innovative approaches to learning with augmented, virtual, and mixed reality, Lionbridge has begun introducing wearables and voice assist for training purposes. It has also increased its use of gamification for concept recognition and application tasks, as demonstrated in its engaging escape room for sales training, delivered both face-to-face and virtually."

"We're thrilled to be recognized once more for our custom training solutions, which help organizations improve sales effectiveness, enhance performance, reduce support costs, and manage compliance," said Wendy Farrell, Manager of Content Solutions at Lionbridge. "As a people-first company, we tailor our solutions to enable customers to do their work more efficiently and more effectively and above all, improve their customers' experiences."

View the 2019 Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies here.

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For more than 20 years, we have helped companies connect with global customers by delivering marketing, testing and globalization services in more than 300 languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of 500,000 passionate experts in 5,000-plus cities, who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' customers. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 27 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) presents news, articles, webinars and research reports focused on supporting the corporate training leader and offers complementary referrals to training professionals seeking to source products or services at https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

Katie McGraw

W2O Group

lionbridge@w2ogroup.com

+1-781-879-2395

SOURCE Lionbridge

Related Links

http://www.lionbridge.com

