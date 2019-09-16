Lionbridge Announces Lionbridge for Relativity Integration

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lionbridge, the world's most trusted communications platform, announces Lionbridge for Relativity®, an easy-to-use plugin solution available in the Relativity App Hub that enables accurate, efficient translation for law firms, corporate legal departments and e-discovery service providers around the globe through Relativity's world-renowned platform. The release is part of a Lionbridge rebrand of its legal translation services, previously known as Geotext, to Lionbridge Legal.

The Lionbridge for Relativity app helps customers streamline time-sensitive international disputes and investigations by bringing precision to the inefficient, error-prone process of manually handling thousands of multilingual documents during discovery. The app makes it easier for Relativity customers to organize, review, and analyze foreign language data, so that they can find the truth in their data – faster. These benefits, combined with support for multiple languages, content volumes, formats, timescales, and budget requirements, make the tool an ideal addition to the e-discovery process.

"With over 20 years servicing the legal field, we're excited to team up with Relativity to offer a solution that can help our customers scale their discovery processes while maintaining confidentiality and compliance," said Lionbridge CEO John Fennelly. "Our technical expertise and global reach will help legal professionals everywhere manage complex, multilingual cases."

"Lawyers and their e-discovery teams do exceptionally challenging work in high-stakes, demanding, and time-sensitive environments. With Lionbridge for Relativity, we're aiming to simplify and accelerate their work by integrating translation onboarding into the efficient, user-friendly Relativity workflow," said Jerry Wish, General Manager of Lionbridge Legal.

The new addition is available in Relativity versions 9.3, 9.4, 9.5, and RelativityOne, and helps customers:

Eliminate disconnects between electronically stored information (ESI) translation and general discovery workflows, while allowing quick isolation of relevant content within large volumes of ESI

Reduce errors, turnaround times, and cost compared to manual translation management

Comply with regional data-handling requirements, including secure file transfer to Lionbridge's Translation Management Platform or use of a designated FTP/SFTP server

Leverage fully vetted linguists with industry insight and experience to ensure all content is translated with accuracy and precision

Set alerts, get real-time status updates, and specify languages, turnaround times, reference materials, and special instructions

Control access and approvals

"We're thrilled to welcome the new integration from Lionbridge to the growing App Hub community," said Drew Deitch, director of strategic partnerships at Relativity. "This new app will provide our users with the flexibility they require when dealing with complex multilingual data matters."

Lionbridge for Relativity is available in the Relativity App Hub, which includes applications and integrations built by Relativity developer partners. App Hub integrations can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud with RelativityOne, and users can pick and choose solutions from partners like Lionbridge that suit their unique workflows across different stages of the e-discovery process.

The Lionbridge app was developed in partnership with TSD Services, a leading developer of Relativity's custom applications and integrations.

"In today's global and increasingly connected world, we are delighted to have had the opportunity to partner up with the Lionbridge team to truly extend the platform's ability to perform on a global level," said German Gachevski, CEO and CTO of TSD Services.

To learn more about how you can benefit from using the Lionbridge Connector for Relativity, visit https://ww1.lionbridge.com/relativity/ .

