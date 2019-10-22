Lionbridge Five Year EContent Digital Innovation Winner

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, Lionbridge, one of the world's most trusted globalization platforms, has been named to the EContent 100 list of companies that matter most in the digital content industry. Lionbridge has annually appeared under the "Content Globalization, Translation and Localization" category, showcasing its long-standing commitment to innovation within this space.

Lionbridge was one of the first globalization companies internationally to incorporate machine learning into its offerings and continues to utilize this transformational technology to help clients build bridges and break barriers globally. Its services enable customers to personalize digital content in 350+ languages, thanks to the company's network of one million linguistic experts. Lionbridge's customer-centric approach and cutting-edge technology enable multilingual digital experiences, fully-localized mobile and web applications, fun in-language gaming, and other authentic cross-cultural, cross-device communication.

Translation and localization are critical to personalizing this content – something Lionbridge chief executive officer John Fennelly says is of increasing importance in today's digital world: "More than 4000 brands currently turn to Lionbridge for the cultural expertise they need to connect with individual customers in their own languages. We're proud to be recognized for our commitment to this work."

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For more than 20 years, we have helped companies connect with global customers by delivering marketing, testing and globalization services in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of one million passionate experts in 5000+ cities, who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' customers. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 26 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

