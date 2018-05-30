Lionbridge Named One of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes

In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes asked 30,000 American employees working for large firms or institutions (at least 1,000 employees) to rate their willingness to recommend their own companies. Survey participants were also consulted to rate their employers on work-related topics, such as working conditions, development and compensation. The scores were then analyzed to determine the best of the best.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by Forbes as an exceptional employer," said John Fennelly, CEO, Lionbridge. "At the heart of any successful company is its people. We take great pride in our incredibly diverse team and the relentless focus they have on helping our customers connect their brands with their communities. We strive to be an employer of choice and to make Lionbridge a place which talented people want to be a part of."

The complete Forbes America's Best Large Employers 2018 list can be viewed on Forbes' website.

To learn more about opportunities to join Lionbridge's collaborative team, please visit the "Careers" page.

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge enables more than 4,500 of the world's leading brands to increase global market share and drive deep engagement with their customers and communities. Our innovative cloud technology platform and our global crowd of more than 400,000 professional workers provide detail-critical business processes, including localization, digital marketing, and AI solutions, which ensure global brand consistency and relevancy. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 27 countries. To learn more, visit www.lionbridge.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Palazzo

Text100

NALionbridge@text100.com

+1-617-399-4909

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lionbridge-named-one-of-americas-best-large-employers-by-forbes-300656588.html

SOURCE Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lionbridge.com

