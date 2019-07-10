Lionbridge Wins Employee Engagement Award from The Conference Board

WALTHAM, Mass., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionbridge, the world's most trusted global communications platform, is pleased to announce that it has won the Technology division award for Employee Engagement in the Conference Board's Excellence in Marketing & Communications Awards Program. This prestigious program honors organizations for their innovative use of communications technologies.

Last year, Lionbridge developed a new intranet known as The Bridge to help its more than 6,000 employees around the world live out its mission to break barriers and build bridges. The Bridge has supported the change management and transformation of Lionbridge by reenergizing and reengaging the global "Pride." It has created a direct feedback loop between senior management and a global workforce and improved communication and collaboration across departments and countries.

"Each year, we highlight how organizations across different industries have achieved their goals through their integration of innovative technologies into their communications and marketing strategies," said Jen McClure, Principal Distinguished Fellow at The Conference Board's Marketing & Communications Center, and Chair of the Center's awards program. "We are very pleased to honor and showcase the pioneering work of Lionbridge as part of this year's awards program."

"We're a people-first company, and this new intranet centers the employee experience to uplift our community by sharing our daily wins and learning. Giving a voice to our employees is critical to being the best possible Lionbridge," said Ann Lazarus Barnes, Chief People Officer.

According to Lionbridge CMO Jaime Punishill, "The Bridge has truly revolutionized our ability to communicate across geographies and time zones. I'm thrilled to see the intranet gain recognition outside the company after watching it flourish from the inside."

Award nominations were reviewed by a panel of The Conference Board's Fellows and Advisory Board members. In its 13-year history, this awards program has honored more than 300 organizations through this prestigious awards program; this year, winners include MetLife, SAP, and Chevron.

The 2019 Excellence in Marketing & Communications Awards were held in conjunction with The Conference Board's 24th Annual Corporate Communications Conference.

Founded in 1916, The Conference Board is a member-focused think tank that provides trusted insights for what's ahead. https://www.conference-board.org/

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For more than 20 years, we have helped companies connect with global customers by delivering marketing, testing and globalization services in more than 300 languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of 500,000 passionate experts in 5,000-plus cities, who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' customers. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 27 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

