Lionel Messi Honored as the First Recipient of the MARCA America Award at Memorable Celebration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MARCA, Spain's premier sports media outlet, which recently expanded to the U.S., honored international soccer legend Lionel Messi today with the inaugural MARCA America Award at an unforgettable ceremony at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Messi was chosen as the first recipient of the award in recognition of his unparalleled achievements and contributions to soccer. The celebration brought together teammates, administrators, local business leaders, and media.

"Lionel represents the pinnacle of excellence in sports," said Juan Ignacio Gallardo, Director of MARCA. "Today, we honor him as the player with the most individual and team titles in the history of soccer—a true champion of champions, with a record that I am certain will never be surpassed. It is only fitting that he is the first recipient of the MARCA America Award. Messi embodies what it means to be a champion, both on and off the field."

Among the guests were Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, Inter Miami CF executives and players, including managing owner Jorge Mas Santos, and esteemed business leaders. Attendees took photos, mingled, and expressed their genuine affection for Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in soccer history and a global symbol of inspiration.

During the celebration, Gallardo, a close friend of Messi, conducted a compelling interview with the superstar, in which Messi shared his journey from Rosario, Argentina to global superstardom, his legacy, and future.

Messi was presented with the uniquely sculpted award, a specially commissioned painting, and a jersey signed by fellow Argentinian soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona.

"I've loved the game of soccer since I was three years old," shared Lionel Messi. "I've been fortunate to win many trophies with my teams over the years, and getting to this point has been a blessing. My goal is to keep playing and winning. Thank you to MARCA for this recognition and award. I know it was presented with much love and from the heart, so thank you."

MARCA is Spain's leader in sports journalism and a global benchmark. Since 1938, it has chronicled international sports and is regarded as the world's most comprehensive sports newspaper. With its U.S. expansion, MARCA now covers Major League Soccer, UFC, boxing, the NFL, MLB, and NBA, continuing its legacy of excellence.

SOURCE MARCA