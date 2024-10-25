Lionel Messi Launches His Next-Generation Hydration Drink Más+ by Messi™ in New York

New beverage delivers breakthrough blend of electrolytes with 10 calories, natural flavors, no artificial sweeteners or colors as U.S. distribution expands

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the official launch of Más+ by Messi in Miami this summer, the new hydration beverage from soccer star Lionel Messi is expanding distribution to deliver "positive hydration" in even more states across the country. Más+ by Messi is now available in New York at the following retailers: Target and independent retailers across the five boroughs, Hudson Valley, and Long Island.

When Lionel Messi couldn’t find a hydration drink that met his needs, he went to work on his own. Today Messi expands U.S. distribution of Más+ by Messi™, a next-generation hydration drink created for everyone in every moment that calls for hydration. Because everyone deserves to feel like a champion in every part of their life. Más+ by Messi™ delivers a balanced blend of electrolytes with 10 calories, natural flavors, no artificial sweeteners or colors, vitamins and more — and is available in select retailers nationwide in four sensational flavors named after inspirational milestones in Leo Messi’s life: Miami Punch, Orange d'Or, Berry Copa Crush, and Limón Lime League.

Since selling out online in less than an hour at launch, fans across the globe have been buzzing with excitement to score their first taste of Más+ by Messi following its debut in June.

Messi went to work on Más+ because he wanted a drink that had quality ingredients without compromising on flavor or taste. Más+ by Messi offers a breakthrough blend of electrolytes, vitamins* and antioxidants, with natural flavors, no artificial sweeteners or colors and no caffeine. With 10 calories and 1g of cane sugar per 16.9oz bottle, and 7 calories and less than 1g of cane sugar per 12oz can, Más+ is a beverage Messi is proud to share with his own family, friends and teammates.

"The positive initial reaction to Más+ reinforces the consumer need for a hydration beverage that delivers more of the good with none of the bad," said Rishi Daing, Executive Vice President, Más+ Next Generation Beverage Co. "Más+ by Messi is setting a new standard for the hydration category and is beloved by fans for its unrivaled taste, quality ingredients and sensational flavors, and we can't wait for even more fans to be able to try Más+ for themselves with our expanded distribution."

Más+ by Messi is available in four flavors in 16.9oz bottles and in four-flavor variety 12-packs of cans. The new drink comes in four sensational flavors, loved by Messi and named after inspirational milestones in his life:

Más+ by Messi Miami Punch: Inspired by the city where Messi and his family live, home of Messi's current and next chapter, Miami Punch has a balanced blend of berry flavors with a hint of pineapple for a refreshing fruit punch taste.

Más+ by Messi Limón Lime League: Limón Lime League balances refreshingly sweet, fruity flavor and zesty citrus taste. It honors the time Messi spent playing in the UEFA Champions League, a cup he won three times.

Más+ by Messi Berry Copa Crush: Inspired by Messi's seven Copa del Rey titles with Barcelona and his Copa America and World Cup wins with Argentina , Berry Copa Crush has a refreshing blend of sweet and luscious berry and cherry flavors.

Más+ by Messi Orange d'Or: Orange d'Or has a refreshing orange flavor with hints of tangerine flavor for a balanced citrus taste. It's inspired by Messi's record eight wins of the Ballon d'Or (" Golden Ball " in French) Trophy.

On October 25th from 4-8 p.m., New Yorkers are invited to the official launch event at The Ground (130 Madison St., NYC) to sample and purchase Más+, have the chance to win a signed Messi jersey and get giveaways, enjoy freestyle soccer performances, exclusive photo opportunities, and participate in Messi-themed soccer challenges (sweepstakes rules and entry details available at event).

New Yorkers can find Más+ at the nearest Target and independent retailers across the five boroughs, Hudson Valley, and Long Island by visiting masbymessi.com/pages/where-to-find. Más+ is also available for purchase in the U.S. online at masbymessi.com. The beverage will continue to rollout to additional U.S. markets through 2024 and 2025.

ABOUT MÁS+ NEXT GENERATION BEVERAGE CO.

Más+ Next Generation Beverage Co. is a new, entrepreneurial liquid refreshment beverage company founded with sports icon Lionel Messi. For more information and nutrition facts go to masbymessi.com or follow @masbymessi on Instagram and TikTok.

*Vitamin A, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin E

