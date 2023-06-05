Lionel University and Spartan Race Join Forces to Revolutionize Exercise Science Education

CARPINTERIA, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionel University, a leading fully accredited online university with degrees and certificates in Exercise Science, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Spartan Race, the global leader in obstacle course racing. This collaboration marks a groundbreaking venture in the field of exercise science, as Lionel University lends its expertise to the Spartan Race Community in developing the latest advancements in the Spartan SGX coaching program. Additionally, Lionel University will now offer the Spartan SGX Coaching Course to its students, further expanding the educational opportunities available to aspiring coaches.

The partnership between Lionel University and Spartan Race aims to create a synergy between academic knowledge and real-world sports-specific training, providing coaches with a comprehensive and cutting-edge educational experience. As part of this collaboration, Lionel University will offer its extensive resources and faculty expertise in exercise science, sports psychology, nutrition, and human physiology to enhance the standard of education within the Spartan SGX coaching program.

"We are thrilled to partner with Spartan Race in shaping the future of exercise science," said Dr. Sal Arria, Founder of Lionel University. "By combining our academic rigor and research capabilities with Spartan Race's unparalleled practical experience in athletic performance, we aim to revolutionize how coaches are trained and prepare them for the evolving demands of the industry. We are also excited to offer the Spartan SGX Coaching Course to our students, providing them with a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience and expertise with our Obstacle Race Performance Specialist Couse."

The Spartan SGX coaching program, known for its rigorous training and comprehensive curriculum, will benefit from the incorporation of Lionel University's specialized courses and modules. This collaboration ensures that coaches receive the most up-to-date knowledge and skills required to excel in the highly competitive field of sports-specific training. By integrating the Spartan SGX Coaching Course into its curriculum, Lionel University empowers its students to develop a strong foundation in obstacle course race performance coaching, enhancing their career prospects and preparing them to meet the demands of the industry.

"Spartan Race is committed to providing our coaches with the highest quality education and training," said Joe De Sena, Founder, and CEO of Spartan Race. "Partnering with Lionel University allows us to tap into their academic excellence and deep understanding of exercise science, empowering our coaches to deliver unparalleled results to athletes worldwide. We are delighted to expand the availability of the Spartan SGX Coaching Course through Lionel University, enabling more individuals to pursue a career in obstacle course racing coaching."

As Lionel University and Spartan Race join forces to revolutionize exercise science education, a new era of innovation and collaboration begins. By combining academic expertise with practical experience, this partnership aims to raise the standard of coaching in obstacle course racing and redefine exercise science education. Through their shared commitment to excellence, Lionel University and Spartan Race are poised to shape the future of athletic performance and empower coaches to deliver unparalleled results. This strategic collaboration not only enhances the educational opportunities available to aspiring coaches but also strengthens the bond between academia and industry, paving the way for advancements in athletic performance on a global scale.

About Lionel University:

Lionel University is a leading, fully-accredited online university offering a wide range of programs in Exercise Science. With a commitment to academic excellence and innovation, it equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in their chosen fields.

About Spartan Race:

Spartan Race is the global leader in obstacle course racing, providing athletes of all levels with challenging and transformative experiences.

