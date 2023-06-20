Lionfield Capital completes the acquisition of Mudshare, elevating private equity's role in the novel Civictech sector

News provided by

Lionfield Capital

20 Jun, 2023, 09:13 ET

MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionfield Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mudshare, a leading Civictech company powering the enhanced deliverability and compliance of marketing communications for political, nonprofits, advocacy, and select retail customers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Continue Reading
Mudshare + Lionfield Capital
Mudshare + Lionfield Capital

Founded in 2014 by David Cerrone, the Company started as a geofencing technology provider for municipalities in New Jersey and became a trailblazing Civictech communications software platform that facilitates engagement, fundraising and awareness through its unique SwaS model (Software with a Service).

"We are dedicated to prioritizing our customers, and we are thrilled about partnering with Lionfield Capital. This collaboration will allow us to amplify our reach, resources and capabilities to better serve our existing and future clients. We look forward to the success of our partnership and welcome the Principals of Lionfield to join us on the team in a dedicated capacity to help drive value to our customers." stated David Cerrone, founder of Mudshare.

With this acquisition, the Company is expected to open its new headquarters in Miami, FL to benefit from the dynamic and business-friendly tech ecosystem. The Company intends to augment its workforce and retain all employees and collaborators post-transaction to catalyze growth and focus on product and market expansion.

"We are proud to partner with David and the team at Mudshare. The Company's core capabilities are rooted in technology, compliance, and service and while the current specialization is in texting, e-mail, and voice communications, the Company is strategically positioned to leverage its data capabilities and infrastructure and expand to select product adjacencies." said Adan Sierra, Managing Partner at Lionfield Capital.

"In this exhilarating journey, we stand grateful for the alliance with David and the exceptional team at Mudshare. Together, we'll forge the path to more meaningful connections, magnifying the power of communications for impactful civic causes. Capitalizing on Mudshare's strong foundations and conserving what has been built, we'll continually innovate, and propel our customers and their businesses to unprecedented heights of success." said Rodrigo Zuloaga, Managing Partner at Lionfield Capital.

About Mudshare:

Marketing technology company based out of New Jersey. Through its proprietary software, the company serves political campaigns, nonprofits, advocacy groups, and retail customers enabling their data aggregation and marketing communications with a specialization in peer-to-peer texting, email and voice solutions. The company is focused on enhanced deliverability and helping its customers navigate the ever-evolving mobile communications landscape for organizations looking to reach constituents and expand their audiences compliantly.

About Lionfield Capital

Lionfield Capital is a private investment company based out of Florida. The fund is led by Adan Sierra and Rodrigo Zuloaga (the "Principals") and is backed by a seasoned group of institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals with vast operating and investing experience in technology companies. The mandate of the firm is to acquire and operate one platform company. The Principals are entrepreneurial-minded executives with robust experience across several industries (20+ years of combined experience), a complimentary skillset and significant overlap in principles and values.

SOURCE Lionfield Capital

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.