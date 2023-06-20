Lionfield Capital completes the acquisition of Mudshare, elevating private equity's role in the novel Civictech sector

MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionfield Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mudshare, a leading Civictech company powering the enhanced deliverability and compliance of marketing communications for political, nonprofits, advocacy, and select retail customers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014 by David Cerrone, the Company started as a geofencing technology provider for municipalities in New Jersey and became a trailblazing Civictech communications software platform that facilitates engagement, fundraising and awareness through its unique SwaS model (Software with a Service).

"We are dedicated to prioritizing our customers, and we are thrilled about partnering with Lionfield Capital. This collaboration will allow us to amplify our reach, resources and capabilities to better serve our existing and future clients. We look forward to the success of our partnership and welcome the Principals of Lionfield to join us on the team in a dedicated capacity to help drive value to our customers." stated David Cerrone, founder of Mudshare.

With this acquisition, the Company is expected to open its new headquarters in Miami, FL to benefit from the dynamic and business-friendly tech ecosystem. The Company intends to augment its workforce and retain all employees and collaborators post-transaction to catalyze growth and focus on product and market expansion.

"We are proud to partner with David and the team at Mudshare. The Company's core capabilities are rooted in technology, compliance, and service and while the current specialization is in texting, e-mail, and voice communications, the Company is strategically positioned to leverage its data capabilities and infrastructure and expand to select product adjacencies." said Adan Sierra, Managing Partner at Lionfield Capital.

"In this exhilarating journey, we stand grateful for the alliance with David and the exceptional team at Mudshare. Together, we'll forge the path to more meaningful connections, magnifying the power of communications for impactful civic causes. Capitalizing on Mudshare's strong foundations and conserving what has been built, we'll continually innovate, and propel our customers and their businesses to unprecedented heights of success." said Rodrigo Zuloaga, Managing Partner at Lionfield Capital.

About Mudshare:

Marketing technology company based out of New Jersey. Through its proprietary software, the company serves political campaigns, nonprofits, advocacy groups, and retail customers enabling their data aggregation and marketing communications with a specialization in peer-to-peer texting, email and voice solutions. The company is focused on enhanced deliverability and helping its customers navigate the ever-evolving mobile communications landscape for organizations looking to reach constituents and expand their audiences compliantly.

About Lionfield Capital

Lionfield Capital is a private investment company based out of Florida. The fund is led by Adan Sierra and Rodrigo Zuloaga (the "Principals") and is backed by a seasoned group of institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals with vast operating and investing experience in technology companies. The mandate of the firm is to acquire and operate one platform company. The Principals are entrepreneurial-minded executives with robust experience across several industries (20+ years of combined experience), a complimentary skillset and significant overlap in principles and values.

