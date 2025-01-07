LionGrove Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of ADERO Scottsdale Resort, Autograph Collection

"The acquisition of ADERO Scottsdale marks an exciting milestone in LionGrove's dedication to building a portfolio of distinctive hospitality properties that create memorable and enriching guest experiences," said Chris Sariego, Senior Managing Director and COO of LionGrove. "ADERO Scottsdale stands out as a property that effortlessly combines modern luxury, thoughtful design, and a deep connection to the breathtaking desert landscape. We're excited to add such a unique and forward-thinking resort to our growing portfolio."

ADERO Scottsdale Resort is a part of Marriott Bonvoy's Autograph Collection, which includes a diverse and dynamic collection of over 320 hotels around the world that are independent, one-of-a-kind, and champion values of vision design and craft. The resort opened in October 2020 after a $100-million investment. It features 177 rooms, including 16 oversized suites and 32 casita-style rooms with fireplaces. Located with breathtaking views of Arizona's Four Peaks and McDowell Mountain Range, the resort is Scottsdale's only Dark Sky Zone resort, offering a guest experience deeply rooted in the beauty of the surrounding Sonoran Desert.

Conveniently located just 30 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), the resort boasts an array of premium amenities including two heated pools, a sundeck, and a 5,000-square-foot wellness studio with daily yoga, stretch, and Pilates classes. Additional features include its boutique spa with treatments using desert minerals, more than 16,800 square feet of event spaces, and the signature CIELO restaurant featuring regional cocktails and locally sourced cuisine. The property offers guided experiences of hiking, mountain biking, and evening stargazing tours, while the property maintains a commitment to sustainability through initiatives like bulk bath amenities and filtered hydration stations.

"This acquisition represents LionGrove's first hotel property in Arizona, marking an exciting milestone in our journey of growth and innovation," said Andro Nodarse-León, CEO of LionGrove. "It underscores our commitment to strategically expanding into high-growth markets while delivering exceptional experiences that resonate with today's discerning travelers." ADERO Scottsdale Resort becomes the newest addition to LionGrove's portfolio, joining the distinguished Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest Beach & Golf Resort, Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Boutique Resort, and Fairmont El San Juan Hotel.

About LionGrove:

LionGrove is a leading hospitality investment firm whose professionals have hundreds of years of combined investment, financing and operational experience forged at some of the most prestigious private equity, investment banking and hotel companies in the world. The LionGrove team brings together the tenacious investment focus of seasoned Wall Street professionals with the eye for creating great environments and the passion for service of world-class hoteliers. LionGrove seeks to acquire and add value to its hotels and resorts located in fundamentally strong markets in the United States and its territories. LionGrove and its affiliates have offices in San Juan and Miami. www.liongrove.com

About Autograph Collection Hotels:

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 320 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

