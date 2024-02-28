Lionize Announces Initial Closing of $2 Million Funding Round Led by Cultivation Capital to Fuel Continued Growth in the Influencer Marketing Sector

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionize , an innovative AI-driven influencer search tool and influencer marketing platform, today announced the initial closing of a funding round of up to $2M led by Cultivation Capital. This investment marks a significant milestone in Lionize's mission to revolutionize influencer marketing through the use of AI.

In the evolving landscape of digital marketing, managing a high volume of influencer partnerships has traditionally been a resource-intensive endeavor, often requiring substantial time and financial investment to scale effectively. Lionize's platform addresses this challenge head-on, providing an all-encompassing solution that manages every aspect of influencer marketing. The additional support from Cultivation Capital will further fuel the development of Lionize's groundbreaking platform as the company aims to make influencer marketing a more manageable and effective strategy for any brand or agency regardless of their expertise in the space.

Lionize scales influencer marketing with ease by using AI to make recruiting and managing creators your new superpower. Post this

"Our platform isn't just about connecting brands with influencers; it's about redefining the management of influencer relationships," said Chris Buetti, CEO of Lionize. "We take the heavy lifting out of the process – from sourcing and recruitment to contracting, tracking, reporting, and even payment. This comprehensive approach is especially crucial when dealing with large numbers of micro-influencers, where the complexity can escalate quickly. We are grateful for Cultivation Capital's support as we continue to expand our product capabilities and drive value for clients."

Heather Wood, Partner at Cultivation Capital, commented, "Lionize is not just innovating; they are solving a significant pain point in the influencer marketing industry. Their approach to managing micro-influencer communities efficiently is what sets them apart, and we're excited to support their growth."

Lionize's value proposition is clear: it addresses the significant pain points marketers face in activating and managing micro-influencers. The platform's proprietary search engine automates the sourcing and qualification process, enabling the efficient management of influencer partnerships at scale and even turning non-influencers into influential voices for brands. By tackling the time-intensive recruitment and communication challenges with micro-influencers, Lionize ensures genuine interest and collaboration. Moreover, its systematic approach streamlines diverse processes across the industry, overcoming the inefficiencies of traditional influencer marketplaces and simplifying complex marketing campaign setups. Leveraging experience from over 600 influencer campaigns, Lionize offers a data-driven, automated setup for optimal campaign outcomes, making it a budget-friendly option that allows working with larger quantities of influencers.

This news follows the launch of Lionize's self-service model and will further democratize the influencer marketing space by allowing businesses of all sizes to effortlessly tap into the power of influencer networks. This innovation is a direct response to the industry's demand for scalable, efficient, and cost-effective influencer marketing strategies.

About Lionize

Lionize is leading the evolution of influencer marketing with its innovative AI-driven platform, designed to simplify and enhance the efficacy of influencer campaigns, especially in managing large communities of micro-influencers. Founded in 2021, Lionize is headquartered in New York City. For more information about Lionize and its revolutionary approach to influencer marketing, visit www.lionize.ai .

About Cultivation Capital

Cultivation Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in software technology, life sciences, agriculture technology, and geospatial technology companies. Since its founding in 2012, the firm has invested in over 150 companies and is recognized as one of the most active early-stage investors in the United States. For more information, visit https://cultivationcapital.com .

