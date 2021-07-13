Lions Celebrate a Successful Year of Service at Lions Clubs International's First Virtual Convention

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 20,000 Lions from 152 countries attended the 103rd annual Lions Clubs International Convention, which was held virtually for the first time on June 25-29. This convention, often referred to as LCICon, is the largest Lions event of the year and a time to celebrate the past year's humanitarian service efforts.

From July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, more than 375 million people were helped thanks to the service and support provided by Lions all over the world. Additionally, the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) provided more than $33.5 million in grant funding during the 2020-2021 year to support the compassionate works of Lions who are addressing the needs of their communities both locally and globally.

In the two months prior to the international convention, Lions celebrated the best way they know how – through service. Lions participated in the One Million Meal Challenge, a global service project to help curb the world hunger crisis. Through the spirit of service, 4,700 Lions clubs in more than 110 countries far surpassed the million meals goal by providing more than 8.3 million meals to help curb the world hunger crisis

Due to its virtual nature, the excitement LCICon reached many new members, all from the safety of their homes. Highlights included world-class entertainment from musicians, artists and performers from around the globe, and a Parade of Nations that represents the more than 200 countries and geographic areas where Lions clubs are found. Engaging seminars and an inspiring address from Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and activist, Malala Yousafzai, inspired Lions to continue their humanitarian service.

Meeting Lions from all over the world and coming together to share ideas and stories are some of the top reasons why Lions attend the convention. "Keeping communities safe was our number one priority, and this pandemic challenged us to find innovative ways to adapt our in-person convention to a global virtual event," said Frank Moore, Former Executive Administrator for Lions Clubs International. "As a result, we have expanded the ways we stay connected, collaborate and engage in our global mission of service."

Lions Clubs International President, Dr. Jung Yul-Choi, who was elected in 2019 and continued to serve as the international president throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, stated, "Despite all the obstacles and hardship that the world has faced during this unprecedented year, our Lions were there – safely serving our communities in their time of greatest need. I am honored to have served as international president, and Lions have truly shown what can happen when we serve in kindness and celebrate our diversity." Dr. Jung Yul-Choi will go on to serve as the LCIF chairperson for the 2021-2022 year.

During LCICon, Lions Clubs International First Vice President, Douglas X. Alexander, was elected to serve as the new international president for the organization. A retired vice president for J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, Alexander has been a member of the Brooklyn Bedford Stuyvesant Lions Club since 1984 and held many offices within the association, including district governor and international director.

In addition to recognizing Lions who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities, Lions honored Professor Choi Youngsick with the Lions Humanitarian Award, the highest honor of the association that is given to an individual or an organization for exemplary humanitarian efforts. Professor Choi Youngsik of Busan, South Korea received this prestigious award for his life-long dedication and significant contributions to education, medical innovation and research, and his commitment to volunteerism and helping others in need.

While there was much to celebrate at the 103rd Lions Clubs International Convention, Lions are thinking about the future. As the world continues to focus on meeting the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lions are ready to serve – where there is a need, there is a Lion.

Photos, recordings and more details about the 103rd Lions Clubs International Convention can be found at https://lcicon.lionsclubs.org.

