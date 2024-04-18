LionsBot Announces Grand Opening of Southeast Asia's Largest Cleaning Robots Factory

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LionsBot International, a global company founded in Singapore, and a frontrunner in the field of robotic cleaning solutions, successfully celebrated the grand opening of its state-of-the-art robots factory on 18th April 2024. As the largest manufacturing and R&D facility dedicated to advanced cleaning robotics technology in Southeast Asia, the launch of this factory marks a significant milestone in placing Singapore at the global forefront of cleaning robotics.

Established with the support of Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), the new facility spans an impressive 4,908 square metres and has five times the manufacturing capacity as compared to its previous site. Overall, LionsBot has invested about SGD $12 million (close to SGD $2million in its setup and SGD $10million in R&D in 2023) in this new factory, which will go towards enhancing its manufacturing capabilities for advanced cleaning robotic solutions across a multitude of sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, education, retail, and logistics.

The factory comprises two sections: a warehouse which houses the components and parts needed for the robots manufacturing, and a production area that is made up of sub-assemblies, final-assemblies, calibration, robot testing zone and quality checks. With the expansion, the company is now poised to manufacture up to 4,000 robots annually on a single shift basis, demonstrating a strong commitment to innovation and addressing the demand for cleaning robots in both local and international markets which have seen an increase by approximately 8% since the start of 2023 (International Federation of Robotics, 2023).

The establishment of this facility has also seen an addition of 55 new roles which constitutes a quarter of the organization's present workforce. This new diverse cohort, encompassing both engineers and non-engineers in areas such as production, engineering, manufacturing, and service trades, is able to potentially contribute up to SGD $40million sales revenue. The employees are provided with opportunities for professional development through training in advanced digital tools and platforms, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Manufacturing Execution System (MES). As LionsBot continues to scale in its local manufacturing and enhance its contribution to the Singapore economy, it remains committed to creating quality, value-added jobs to Singaporeans and preserving its high-efficiency production standards. The company also plans to grow its local R&D and manufacturing footprint in tandem with the growth of its business. Future initiatives include collaborations with suppliers for sub-assembly processes and an increased focus on automation to sustain growth and operational excellence.

"We are really excited with the opening of our robotics factory, this will quadruple the number of robots we can deliver to our global customers" remarked Mr. Dylan Ng, CEO and Co-Founder of LionsBot. "With the government's unwavering support for innovation and sustainable development, we will contribute towards Singapore's reputation for quality and reliable robots, made in Singapore and deployed globally."

"LionsBot has come a long way, and we are pleased to have participated in its growth journey over the years, including the launch of its new robotics facility today. The new facility will not only allow Lionsbot to increase their production output to serve both local and global demands but also provide good job opportunities for our local manufacturing talents. EnterpriseSG remains committed to support local manufacturers who have the ambitions to scale and expand their operations to capture global demand in the robotics arena," said Mr. Soh Leng Wan, Assistant Managing Director, Manufacturing, Enterprise Singapore.

In conjunction with the grand opening, Minister of State for Trade & Industry Mr. Alvin Tan officially launched the National Robotics Programme's (NRP) first RoboCluster initiative for the Facilities Management (FM) sector, and commended LionsBot for being among key players piloting the initiative. MOS Tan was joined by representatives from LionsBot, NRP, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), EnterpriseSG, Ministry of National Development , Singapore International Facility Management Association (SIFMA), AutomationSG, Singapore University of Technology and Design, Ngee Ann Polytechnic and the Temasek Polytechnic for the launch, signifying the close collaboration among local robotics ecosystem players for NRP's RoboCluster initiative.

Professor Quek Tong Boon, Chief Executive of NRP said, "NRP is proud to have played a catalytic role in LionsBot's remarkable innovation journey since its conception and the development of its first robot. Despite its short history, LionsBot has successfully established Singapore in the global market for cleaning robots. The opening of its factory at Kranji to significantly enhance its manufacturing capacity testifies to that. Riding on LionsBot's success, NRP is pleased to take the opportunity to launch the first of its RoboCluster initiatives – the Robotics Facility Management Cluster, which makers of cleaning robots are part of. The initiative aims to bring together researchers, universities, research institutes, robotics makers and robotics users in the FM sector. We aim to harness synergy in the development, making, adoption and use of robots for applications such as built environment inspections, maintenance, cleaning, landscaping and other services to upkeep our urban space."

LionsBot's journey to excellence is further adorned with recent prestigious accolades such as being named in Forbes Asia's "100 to Watch", securing the 5th position in "Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies 2024" by The Straits Times and Statista, and ranking 23rd in the Financial Times' list of High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific for 2024, underscoring its rapid technological growth in the region.

The company currently has several new lines of cleaning robots (i.e. R3 Vac, R3 ScrubPro, R12 Rex CS, R12 Rex Scrub), building off the original Leobot that was developed with the support of EnterpriseSG in 2019. LionsBot attracted significant interest from companies globally looking to utilise cleaning robots, with currently over 2,519 cleaning robots marketed across more than 30 countries, and subsidiaries located in the Netherlands, United States, United Kingdom, and India. Expanding the brand's footprint internationally involved overcoming challenges like establishing a robust supplier network and attracting skilled talent. The company has received significant support from government agencies and partners such as EDBI, the strategic investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), EnterpriseSG, NRP, and The National Environment Agency (NEA) who have helped in facilitating investments, collaborations, and networking opportunities that have been instrumental in LionsBot's growth trajectory.

"LionsBot's new manufacturing facility is validation of the company's ability to translate R&D innovation into market-ready products built at scale. It marks a significant milestone for the local robotics ecosystem and allows LionsBot to meet the increasing global demand for cleaning robots, driven by labour constraints. As a strategic investor, EDBI is excited to support LionsBot on its journey towards internationalisation," said Mr. Paul Ng, CEO of EDBI.

Collaborative efforts with institutes of higher learning, notably the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), have also been key and instrumental in sourcing talent, with the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Mr. Sunardi Tay being an alumnus. Robotics being an emerging field, LionsBot is committed to the continuous nurturing of its workforce, who are not only empowered to bring their innovative ideas to fruition but are also offered opportunities for international exposure and professional development. LionsBot is also active in the local robotics ecosystem, training interns from technical institutions, mentoring and sponsoring local robotics competitions with universities like SUTD.

Additional partners, including principal investors, are also viewing this expansion with optimism. Jackie Yang from Translink Capital Partners V, L.P., the lead investor for LionsBot Series A funding, stated, "LionsBot's trajectory in the smart robotics industry is impressive with this recent factory opening in Singapore. Their dedication to enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of cleaning processes through technology is exactly the kind of innovation we want to support. We see immense potential in LionsBot and are thrilled to partner with them who is reshaping the future of cleaning."

Viktor Wagner of Reiwag Singapore Pte Ltd, Pre-A series lead investor, reflecting on their early support and the company's growth, commented, "From the beginning, we recognized LionsBot's potential to redefine the cleaning robots industry. It's rewarding to see how our initial investment has contributed to their success, and we look forward to their continued growth and impact in the industry."

The grand opening, which featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hands-on experience in using the cleaning robots, and a comprehensive facility tour, marked a significant leap towards integrating advanced robotics in various industries. This integration aims at improving productivity, reducing operational costs, and fostering new opportunities in robotics maintenance and programming.

About LionsBot International

Established in 2018, LionsBot International is a revered name in the realm of smart robotics, offering state-of-the-art technology solutions to the commercial cleaning sector. Headquartered in Singapore, LionsBot has revolutionized the industry with a series of autonomous floor-cleaning robots, all proudly designed, developed, and integrated with their proprietary cloud operating system, LionsOS. The accolades achieved by the company are a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence: the LeoBot was crowned with the Interclean Amsterdam Innovation Award in 2020, making LionsBot the first Asian firm to clinch this honor. Further, LionsOS bagged the European Cleaning & Hygiene Award for technological innovation in 2022 and the prestigious IF design award in 2023, while the R3 Vac was celebrated with the Red Dot award. LionsBot was recently listed on Forbes Asia's 100 to Watch List in 2023, 5th position in "Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies 2024" by The Straits Times and Statista, and ranked 23rd in the Financial Times' list of High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific for 2024. Today, the company proudly distributes over 2500 cleaning robots across 30 countries spanning Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Asia, with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, United States, India, and the Netherlands.

