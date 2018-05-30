LIONSGATE ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT

3 Arts is a leading global entertainment company and content provider with an A-list client roster of directors, producers, actors, writers and comedians under the leadership of partners Erwin Stoff, Howard Klein, Michael Rotenberg, Molly Madden, Dave Becky, David Miner, and Nick Frenkel. Its television production slate of award-winning hit series includes It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Man With A Plan, 30 Rock, King of the Hill, The Office, Parks and Recreation, Marlon, Brooklyn Nine Nine, The Mindy Project, Champions, Master of None, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Insecure, American Vandal, and Silicon Valley. 3 Arts has also produced hit films such as The Edge of Tomorrow, Unbroken, Constantine, Devil's Advocate, I Am Legend, 13 Hours, Office Space and The Matrix.

"We're excited to be partnering with a best-in-class talent management company that shares our entrepreneurial culture and vision for the future," said Lionsgate Chief Executive Officer Jon Feltheimer. "This deal checks all the boxes – a strategic and accretive transaction for our shareholders and a win/win partnership for both companies. It enables us to deepen our already successful relationship with 3 Arts and allows them to offer a richer palette of opportunities to their clients."

The 3 Arts management team added, "We're thrilled to be partnering with one of the most dynamic and innovative entertainment companies in the business. Every day our clients are asking about the changing landscape, and this venture will create enormous opportunities to harness Lionsgate's areas of expertise to give clients a competitive edge."

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Television Group COO Laura Kennedy. The studio was represented by Robert Haymer of Latham & Watkins LLP. 3 Arts was advised by investment bank Moelis & Company LLC, Alan Epstein at Venable LLP and Craig Jacobson at Hansen, Jacobson.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content platform whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, gaming, virtual reality and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a 16,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global licensing infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

ABOUT 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT

Based in Beverly Hills and with a longstanding office in New York, 3 Arts Entertainment is a talent management and television/film production company founded by Erwin Stoff, Howard Klein and Michael Rotenberg in 1991. The mission of advocating for writers, directors and performers, often as their dedicated production partners, has resulted in a singularly successful, consistent pattern of steady client career growth, combined with an uncommonly high development-to-production ratio, for over twenty-five years.

