LIONSGATE AND AMAZON ENTER INTO UK OUTPUT DEAL

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon today announced that it has struck a new deal with Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) to be the UK's first window streaming home to the studio's recently released and upcoming theatrical feature films. The multi-year deal, which begins on 1st January 2020, will enable Prime members in the UK, or those subscribing to the monthly standalone Prime Video service offer, to access exciting, star-driven Lionsgate hits like Angel Has Fallen, Rambo: Last Blood and Lionsgate UK's The Personal History of David Copperfield. The agreement also encompasses eagerly-anticipated upcoming Lionsgate films such as the critically-acclaimed Knives Out, the action epic Midway and the buzzy Bombshell.

"We're excited to be bringing Lionsgate's slate of compelling movies to Prime Video," said Martin Backlund, Head of Content UK, Prime Video. "Our customers will be delighted that Lionsgate's Hollywood and British blockbuster movies are coming to Prime Video."

"We're delighted to expand our longstanding relationship with Amazon to bring our films to their Prime Video service in the UK," said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution Jim Packer. "It is a great new collaboration with an important content partner in the worldwide arena, underscoring the breadth and depth of the Lionsgate slate."

The Lionsgate titles join the thousands of TV shows and movies available on Prime Video including UK-produced Amazon Original series such as Good Omens, The Grand Tour and All or Nothing: Manchester City, as well as award winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series such as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, Homecoming and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and top movies like the Academy Award-winning Manchester by the Sea from Lionsgate's sister company Roadside Attractions, along with Mindy Kaling's Late Night, and The Aeronauts when they launch.

Prime Video customers will be able to enjoy these new movies anywhere and anytime at no additional cost to their membership on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, games consoles, on Virgin's V6 TV Box, the Talk Talk TV set top box, Apple TV, Chromecast, BT TV or online at www.amazon.co.uk/primevideo. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can temporarily download the movies on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in the UK and Ireland as part of a Prime membership for just £7.99 a month or £79 per year. New customers can find out more at amazon.co.uk/primevideo and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a premium subscription streaming service that offers customers a vast collection of TV shows and movies—all with the ease of finding what they love to watch in one place.

Included with Prime: Watch thousands of popular movies and TV shows, including critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals such as Good Omens, The Grand Tour , Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan , The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Homecoming ; the Academy Award ® -winning Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman, Academy Award-nominated The Big Sick and Cold War, and Mindy Kaling's Late Night ; plus exclusive TV shows like STARZ's American Gods and Outlander as well as Vikings; and live sport programming including ATP Tour and US Open Tennis and Premier League football, as well as self-published content. All part of Prime Video, which is now available in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

In addition to access to movies and TV shows included with Prime, the Prime membership includes unlimited fast free delivery options across all categories available on Amazon, more than two million songs and thousands of playlists and stations with Prime Music, secure photo storage with Prime Photos, unlimited access to a rotating selection of thousands of books and magazines with Prime Reading, unlimited access to a digital audiobook catalogue with Audible Channels for Prime, a rotating selection of free digital games and in-game loot with Twitch Prime, early access to select Lightning Deals, and more. To sign-up for Prime or to find out more visit: amazon.co.uk/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Lionsgate

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content leader whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, video games, esports and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

