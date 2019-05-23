LIONSGATE REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today reported revenue of $3.68 billion, operating income of $130 million, and net loss attributable to Lionsgate shareholders of $284 million, or $1.33 diluted net loss per share on 213.7 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for fiscal 2019 (year ended March 31, 2019). Adjusted net income attributable to Lionsgate shareholders was $191 million or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.87 and adjusted OIBDA was $520 million for fiscal 2019.

The Company generated $638 million in adjusted free cash flow during fiscal 2019 driven by operating results and working capital improvements.

"We've completed a very active and productive fiscal 2019 in which we set in place all the elements for strong growth and continued value creation in the year ahead," said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. "We've refilled our film and television content pipelines, refocused on extracting maximum value from our franchise properties and are capitalizing on an extraordinary opportunity to continue Starz's global expansion and cement its stature as one of the leading international pure play subscription video-on-demand services."

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company reported revenue of $914 million, operating loss of $34 million and net loss attributable to Lionsgate shareholders of $155 million or $0.72 diluted net loss per share on 215.4 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Adjusted net income attributable to Lionsgate shareholders in the quarter was $24 million or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.11, with adjusted OIBDA of $103 million. Fourth quarter adjusted free cash flow is $151 million.

Full Year Segment Results

Media Networks segment revenues increased by 4% to $1.46 billion in the year due to strong OTT subscriber growth to over 4 million. Segment profits increased by 2% to $436 million. Starz ended the quarter with 24.7 million total domestic subscribers which was down 400,000 sequentially and up 1.2 million from the prior year quarter.

Motion Picture segment revenues decreased by 20% to $1.46 billion in the year due to a smaller film slate over the prior year. Segment profits decreased by 28% to $129 million.

Television Production segment revenues decreased by 11% to $921 million in the year due to timing of certain titles. Segment profits decreased by 41% to $66 million.

Lionsgate's already contracted future revenue based on fixed fee or minimum guarantee arrangements (not yet recorded due to remaining performance obligations) was $1.8 billion at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

Lionsgate senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results at 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM PT this afternoon, May 23. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events page on the Lionsgate corporate website or via https://services.choruscall.com/links/lgf190523NIhw4JrY.html. A full replay will become available later this afternoon by clicking the same link.

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,

2019

March 31,

2018

(Unaudited, amounts in millions) ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 184.3



$ 378.1

Accounts receivable, net 647.2



946.0

Program rights 295.7



253.2

Other current assets 267.2



195.8

Total current assets 1,394.4



1,773.1

Investment in films and television programs and program rights, net 1,672.0



1,692.0

Property and equipment, net 155.3



161.7

Investments 26.2



164.9

Intangible assets 1,871.6



1,937.7

Goodwill 2,833.5



2,740.8

Other assets 436.1



458.6

Deferred tax assets 19.8



38.8

Total assets $ 8,408.9



$ 8,967.6

LIABILITIES





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 531.2



$ 447.7

Participations and residuals 408.5



504.5

Film obligations and production loans 512.6



327.9

Debt - short term portion 53.6



79.1

Dissenting shareholders' liability —



869.3

Deferred revenue 146.5



183.9

Total current liabilities 1,652.4



2,412.4

Debt 2,850.8



2,478.3

Participations and residuals 479.8



438.3

Film obligations and production loans 143.1



171.3

Other liabilities 114.0



46.4

Deferred revenue 62.8



70.3

Deferred tax liabilities 56.5



91.9

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 127.6



101.8

Commitments and contingencies





EQUITY





Class A voting common shares, no par value, 500.0 shares authorized, 82.5 shares issued (March 31, 2018 - 81.8 shares issued) 649.7



628.7

Class B non-voting common shares, no par value, 500.0 shares authorized, 133.5 shares issued (March 31, 2018 - 129.3 shares issued) 2,140.6



2,020.3

Retained earnings 208.7



516.6

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (80.3)



(9.7)

Total Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. shareholders' equity 2,918.7



3,155.9

Noncontrolling interests 3.2



1.0

Total equity 2,921.9



3,156.9

Total liabilities and equity $ 8,408.9



$ 8,967.6



LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited, amounts in millions, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 913.7



$ 1,040.2



$ 3,680.5



$ 4,129.1

Expenses













Direct operating 533.0



583.1



2,028.2



2,309.6

Distribution and marketing 227.2



227.9



835.5



897.6

General and administration 110.2



116.9



445.4



454.4

Depreciation and amortization 41.4



39.9



163.4



159.0

Restructuring and other 35.9



24.0



78.0



59.8

Total expenses 947.7



991.8



3,550.5



3,880.4

Operating income (loss) (34.0)



48.4



130.0



248.7

Interest expense













Interest expense (46.7)



(31.5)



(163.6)



(137.2)

Interest on dissenting shareholders' liability —



(14.8)



(35.3)



(56.5)

Total interest expense (46.7)



(46.3)



(198.9)



(193.7)

Shareholder litigation settlements —



—



(114.1)



—

Interest and other income 2.9



2.7



12.0



10.4

Other expense (2.9)



—



(4.7)



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt (1.9)



(11.6)



(1.9)



(35.7)

Gain (loss) on investments (44.4)



—



(87.6)



171.8

Equity interests income (loss) (14.0)



(18.0)



(42.9)



(52.8)

Income (loss) before income taxes (141.0)



(24.8)



(308.1)



148.7

Income tax benefit (provision) (18.1)



114.4



8.5



319.4

Net income (loss) (159.1)



89.6



(299.6)



468.1

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 3.9



1.7



15.4



5.5

Net income (loss) attributable to Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. shareholders $ (155.2)



$ 91.3



$ (284.2)



$ 473.6

















Per share information attributable to Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. shareholders:













Basic net income (loss) per common share $ (0.72)



$ 0.43



$ (1.33)



$ 2.27

Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ (0.72)



$ 0.41



$ (1.33)



$ 2.15

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 215.4



210.3



213.7



208.4

Diluted 215.4



221.8



213.7



220.4

















Dividends declared per common share $ —



$ 0.09



$ 0.18



$ 0.09



LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited, amounts in millions) Operating Activities:













Net income (loss) $ (159.1)



$ 89.6



$ (299.6)



$ 468.1

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 41.4



39.9



163.4



159.0

Amortization of films and television programs and program rights 411.2



408.9



1,516.5



1,641.7

Interest on dissenting shareholders' liability —



14.8



(72.0)



56.5

Amortization of debt discount and financing costs 2.7



3.3



11.6



14.3

Non-cash share-based compensation 24.3



13.9



68.1



88.4

Other non-cash items 8.4



14.4



29.0



20.1

Shareholder litigation settlements —



—



—



—

Distributions from equity method investee —



—



1.8



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt 1.9



11.6



1.9



35.7

Equity interests loss (income) 14.0



18.0



42.9



52.8

Loss (gain) on investments 44.4



—



87.6



(171.8)

Deferred income taxes (benefit) 12.7



(110.2)



(23.6)



(299.5)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable, net and other assets 162.4



(57.1)



470.8



(8.6)

Investment in films and television programs and program rights, net (396.4)



(438.3)



(1,469.9)



(1,526.4)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 107.8



38.5



41.0



(181.7)

Participations and residuals (68.7)



24.2



(85.8)



62.6

Film obligations (1.5)



(0.3)



(11.8)



5.1

Deferred revenue (33.7)



(54.2)



(44.4)



(29.9)

Net Cash Flows Provided By Operating Activities 171.8



17.0



427.5



386.4

Investing Activities:













Proceeds from the sale of equity method investee, net of transaction costs 48.0



—



48.0



393.7

Investment in equity method investees (9.0)



(5.8)



(48.6)



(53.4)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



—



(77.3)



(1.8)

Capital expenditures (14.9)



(17.5)



(43.8)



(45.9)

Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities 24.1



(23.3)



(121.7)



292.6

Financing Activities:













Debt - borrowings 631.7



3,551.0



3,541.2



3,712.6

Debt - repayments (743.8)



(3,343.5)



(3,212.7)



(4,335.7)

Production loans - borrowings 91.2



20.2



338.1



319.7

Production loans - repayments (97.3)



(65.6)



(305.4)



(332.8)

Payment of dissenter liability accrued at acquisition —



—



(797.3)



—

Dividends paid —



—



(57.4)



—

Distributions to noncontrolling interest (1.3)



(2.2)



(3.7)



(8.2)

Exercise of stock options 3.8



13.2



8.0



44.9

Tax withholding required on equity awards (3.3)



(5.9)



(10.1)



(22.9)

Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities (119.0)



167.2



(499.3)



(622.4)

Net Change In Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 76.9



160.9



(193.5)



56.6

Foreign Exchange Effects on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 1.2



0.5



(0.3)



(3.2)

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning Of Period 106.2



216.7



378.1



324.7

Cash and Cash Equivalents - End Of Period $ 184.3



$ 378.1



$ 184.3



$ 378.1



LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Company's reportable segments have been determined based on the distinct nature of their operations, the Company's internal management structure, and the financial information that is evaluated regularly by the Company's chief operating decision maker.

The Company has three reportable business segments: (1) Motion Picture, (2) Television Production and (3) Media Networks.

Motion Picture. Motion Picture consists of the development and production of feature films, acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights, North American theatrical, home entertainment and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired, and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Television Production. Television Production consists of the development, production and worldwide distribution of television productions including television series, television movies and mini-series, and non-fiction programming. Television Production includes the licensing of Starz original series productions to Starz Networks and STARZPLAY International, and the ancillary market distribution of Starz original productions and licensed product. Additionally, the results of operations of 3 Arts Entertainment is included in the Television Production segment from the acquisition date of May 29, 2018.

Media Networks. Media Networks consists of the following product lines (i) Starz Networks, which includes the domestic licensing of premium subscription video programming to Distributors, and on a direct-to-consumer basis (ii) STARZPLAY International, which primarily represents revenues from the OTT distribution of the Company's STARZ branded premium subscription video services internationally and (iii) Streaming Services, which represents the Lionsgate legacy start-up direct to consumer streaming services on its SVOD platforms.

In the ordinary course of business, the Company's reportable segments enter into transactions with one another. The most common types of intersegment transactions include licensing motion pictures or television programming (including Starz original productions) from the Motion Picture and Television Production segments to the Media Networks segment. While intersegment transactions are treated like third-party transactions to determine segment performance, the revenues (and corresponding expenses, assets, or liabilities recognized by the segment that is the counterparty to the transaction) are eliminated in consolidation and, therefore, do not affect consolidated results.

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)

Segment information is presented in the table below:



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited, amounts in millions) Segment revenues













Motion Picture $ 357.6



$ 424.9



$ 1,464.4



$ 1,822.1

Television Production 272.8



294.7



920.9



1,033.2

Media Networks 362.0



353.4



1,461.0



1,411.2

Intersegment eliminations (78.7)



(32.8)



(165.8)



(137.4)



$ 913.7



$ 1,040.2



$ 3,680.5



$ 4,129.1

Gross contribution













Motion Picture $ 47.9



$ 61.3



$ 234.1



$ 292.6

Television Production 30.2



33.8



109.6



151.3

Media Networks 115.3



140.0



534.0



530.0

Intersegment eliminations (2.9)



2.4



(6.3)



(5.5)



$ 190.5



$ 237.5



$ 871.4



$ 968.4

Segment general and administration













Motion Picture $ 27.0



$ 32.1



$ 105.6



$ 113.2

Television Production 10.7



12.0



43.5



40.3

Media Networks 24.4



25.3



97.7



100.9



$ 62.1



$ 69.4



$ 246.8



$ 254.4

Segment profit













Motion Picture $ 20.9



$ 29.2



$ 128.5



$ 179.4

Television Production 19.5



21.8



66.1



111.0

Media Networks 90.9



114.7



436.3



429.1

Intersegment eliminations (2.9)



2.4



(6.3)



(5.5)

Total segment profit $ 128.4



$ 168.1



$ 624.6



$ 714.0

Corporate general and administrative expenses (25.1)



(32.1)



(104.2)



(110.3)

Adjusted OIBDA(1) $ 103.3



$ 136.0



$ 520.4



$ 603.7















(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition of Adjusted OIBDA and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.





The Company's primary measure of segment performance is segment profit. Segment profit is defined as gross contribution (revenues, less direct operating and distribution and marketing expense) less segment general and administration expenses. Segment profit excludes corporate general and administrative expense, restructuring and other costs, share-based compensation, other than annual bonuses granted in immediately vested stock awards when applicable, certain programming and content charges as a result of management changes and associated changes in strategy, and purchase accounting and related adjustments, when applicable. The Company believes the presentation of segment profit is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to view segment performance in a manner similar to the primary method used by the Company's management and enables them to understand the fundamental performance of the Company's businesses.

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)

The following table sets forth segment information by product line for the Media Networks segment for the three months and years ended March 31, 2019 and 2018:



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited, amounts in millions) Media Networks revenue:













Starz Networks $ 354.8



$ 350.5



$ 1,440.9



$ 1,404.1

STARZPLAY International 1.2



—



2.1



—

Streaming Services 6.0



2.9



18.0



7.1



$ 362.0



$ 353.4



$ 1,461.0



$ 1,411.2

Media Networks gross contribution:













Starz Networks $ 129.4



$ 146.3



$ 574.1



$ 561.3

STARZPLAY International (13.4)



—



(33.2)



—

Streaming Services (0.7)



(6.3)



(6.9)



(31.3)



$ 115.3



$ 140.0



$ 534.0



$ 530.0

Media Networks general and administration:













Starz Networks $ 20.8



$ 23.9



$ 86.1



$ 93.3

STARZPLAY International 2.5



—



7.2



—

Streaming Services 1.1



1.4



4.4



7.6



$ 24.4



$ 25.3



$ 97.7



$ 100.9

Media Networks segment profit:













Starz Networks $ 108.6



$ 122.4



$ 488.0



$ 468.0

STARZPLAY International (15.9)



—



(40.4)



—

Streaming Services (1.8)



(7.7)



(11.3)



(38.9)



$ 90.9



$ 114.7



$ 436.3



$ 429.1



LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release presents the following important financial measures utilized by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") that are not all financial measures defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other measures, to evaluate the operating performance of our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with United States GAAP.

Adjusted OIBDA: Adjusted OIBDA is defined as operating income (loss) before adjusted depreciation and amortization ("OIBDA"), adjusted for adjusted share-based compensation ("adjusted SBC"), purchase accounting and related adjustments, restructuring and other costs, and certain programming and content charges as a result of management changes and associated changes in strategy.

Adjusted depreciation and amortization represents depreciation and amortization as presented on our consolidated statement of operations, less the depreciation and amortization related to the amortization of purchase accounting and related adjustments associated with recent acquisitions. Accordingly, the full impact of the purchase accounting is included in the adjustment for "purchase accounting and related adjustments", described below.

Adjusted share-based compensation represents share-based compensation excluding the following items, when applicable: (i) immediately vested stock awards granted as part of the Company's annual bonus program issued in lieu of cash bonuses (which are, when granted, included in segment or corporate general and administrative expense), and (ii) the impact of the acceleration of certain vesting schedules for equity awards pursuant to certain severance arrangements, which are included in restructuring and other expenses, when applicable.

Restructuring and other includes restructuring and severance costs, certain transaction and related costs, and certain unusual items, when applicable.

Programming and content charges include charges resulting from the implementation of changes to the Company's programming strategy in connection with recent management changes, which are included in direct operating expenses, when applicable.

Purchase accounting and related adjustments primarily represent the amortization of non-cash fair value adjustments to certain assets acquired in recent acquisitions. These adjustments include the accretion of the noncontrolling interest discount related to Pilgrim Media Group and 3 Arts Entertainment, the amortization of the recoupable portion of the purchase price and the expense associated with the earned distributions related to 3 Arts Entertainment, all of which are accounted for as compensation and are included in general and administrative expense.

Adjusted OIBDA is calculated similar to how the Company defines segment profit and manages and evaluates its segment operations. Segment profit also excludes corporate general and administrative expense.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow : Free cash flow is typically defined as net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures, plus or minus the net increase or decrease in production loans, plus shareholder litigation settlement charges and interest paid. The adjustment for the production loans is made because the GAAP based cash flows from operations reflects a non-cash reduction of cash flows for the cost of films and television programs associated with production loans prior to the time the Company actually pays for the film or television program. The Company believes that it is more meaningful to reflect the impact of the payment for these films and television programs in its Adjusted Free Cash Flow when the payments are actually made. The adjustment for shareholder litigation settlement and interest charges paid is to exclude the non-recurring, one-time payment included in cash flows from operating activities that is associated with litigation matters arising from the Starz merger.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Shareholders : Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. shareholders is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. shareholders, adjusted for share-based compensation, purchase accounting and related adjustments, restructuring and other items, loss on extinguishment of debt, and unusual gains or losses, net of the tax effect of the adjustments at the applicable blended statutory rate and net of the impact of the adjustments on non-controlling interest.

Adjusted Basic and Diluted EPS : Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share is defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. shareholders divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. Diluted EPS is similar to basic EPS but is adjusted for the effects of securities that are diluted based on the level of adjusted net income (loss), similar to GAAP.

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)

These measures are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC and are in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with United States GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP measures, among other measures, to evaluate the operating performance of our business. We believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and cash flows before non-operating items. Adjusted OIBDA is considered an important measure of the Company's performance because this measure eliminates amounts that, in management's opinion, do not necessarily reflect the fundamental performance of the Company's businesses, are infrequent in occurrence, and in some cases are non-cash expenses. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is considered an important measure of the Company's liquidity because it provides information about the ability of the Company to reduce net corporate debt, make strategic investments, dividends and share repurchases. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Shareholders and Adjusted EPS are considered important measures of the Company's business operations as, similar to Adjusted OIBDA, these measures eliminate amounts that, in management's opinion, do not necessarily reflect the fundamental performance of the Company's businesses.

These non-GAAP measures are commonly used in the entertainment industry and by financial analysts and others who follow the industry to measure operating performance. However, not all companies calculate these measures in the same manner and the measures as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to differences in the methods of calculation and excluded items.

A general limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. These measures should be reviewed in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measures and are not presented as alternative measures of operating income, cash flow, net income (loss), or earnings (loss) per share as determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the adjusted metrics utilized to their corresponding GAAP metrics are provided below.

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

TO ADJUSTED OIBDA

The following table reconciles the GAAP measure, operating income (loss) to the non-GAAP measure, Adjusted OIBDA:



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited, amounts in millions) Operating income (loss) $ (34.0)



$ 48.4



$ 130.0



$ 248.7

Adjusted depreciation and amortization(1) 10.7



10.0



41.1



39.3

Restructuring and other(2) 35.9



24.0



78.0



59.8

Programming and content charges(3) 35.1



—



35.1



—

Adjusted share-based compensation expense(4) 10.8



14.0



52.1



85.6

Purchase accounting and related adjustments(5) 44.8



39.6



184.1



170.3

Adjusted OIBDA $ 103.3



$ 136.0



$ 520.4



$ 603.7















(1) Adjusted depreciation and amortization represents depreciation and amortization as presented on our consolidated statements of operations less the depreciation and amortization related to the non-cash fair value adjustments to property and equipment and intangible assets acquired in recent acquisitions which are included in the purchase accounting and related adjustments line item above, as shown in the table below:







Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited, amounts in millions) Depreciation and amortization $ 41.4



$ 39.9



$ 163.4



$ 159.0

Less: Amount included in purchase accounting and related adjustments (30.7)



(29.9)



(122.3)



(119.7)

Adjusted depreciation and amortization $ 10.7



$ 10.0



$ 41.1



$ 39.3















(2) Restructuring and other includes restructuring and severance costs, certain transaction and related costs, and certain unusual items, when applicable, as shown in the table below:







Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited, amounts in millions) Restructuring and other:













Severance(a)













Cash $ 14.5



$ 11.4



$ 31.5



$ 21.5

Accelerated vesting on equity awards 13.5



—



16.0



2.9

Total severance costs 28.0



11.4



47.5



24.4

Transaction and related costs(b) 7.9



7.8



30.5



22.2

Development expense(c) —



4.8



—



13.2



$ 35.9



$ 24.0



$ 78.0



$ 59.8

