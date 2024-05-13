Lionsgate Studios to Launch Tuesday, May 14

Single Class of Stock Will Begin Trading on NASDAQ Under Ticker Symbol LION

Transaction Creates One of World's Largest, Pure Play, Publicly-Traded Content Companies

Deal Raises $350 Million in Proceeds from Leading Investors

SANTA MONICA, Calif., and VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced that Lionsgate Studios (NASDAQ: LION) will launch tomorrow, May 14, as one of the world's largest standalone pure play, publicly-traded content companies when it begins trading as a single class of stock under the NASDAQ ticker symbol LION. Lionsgate Studios is comprised of Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group and Television Studio segments along with a 20,000-plus title film and television library.

The transaction, which raised $350 million in proceeds from a group of leading investors, was enabled by a business combination with Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SCRM), whose shareholders approved the deal at an extraordinary general meeting on May 7, 2024. Screaming Eagle is a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company established for the purpose of effecting a merger, asset acquisition, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The transaction is a major step in executing Lionsgate's plan to fully separate its Studio and STARZ businesses. It values Lionsgate Studios at an enterprise value of $4.6 billion.

The newly-created Lionsgate Studios is a platform-agnostic, pure play content company with a deep portfolio of franchise properties, including The Hunger Games, John Wick, The Twilight Saga, Now You See Me and Saw and the television series Mad Men, Orange Is the New Black, Ghosts, The Rookie and the Power Universe, a robust and diversified film and television production and distribution business, a leading talent management and production company, and a world-class film and television library.

As a result of the transaction, 87.2% of the total shares of Lionsgate Studios are expected to be held by Lionsgate, while former Screaming Eagle public shareholders and founders and common equity investors are expected to own an aggregate of approximately 12.8% of the combined company. Lionsgate Studios does not include the STARZ premium subscription platform, which will continue to be wholly owned by Lionsgate.

"This transaction reaffirms our longstanding belief in the value of premium content by enabling us to launch Lionsgate Studios as one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies," said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer and Vice Chair Michael Burns. "It is an important step forward in the process of preparing strategically and financially for the full separation of our Studio and STARZ businesses that is designed to deliver incremental value to all of our stakeholders."

The Company noted that it continues to anticipate that the full separation will occur by the end of calendar 2024.

"We're thrilled to be part of creating a company positioned in the sweet spot of the entertainment content business," said Screaming Eagle CEO Eli Baker. "At launch, Lionsgate Studio is one of the largest standalone pure play content companies in the world, well positioned to deliver value to new and existing shareholders through an innovative and creative transaction."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (Morgan Stanley) acted as financial advisor to Lionsgate. Citigroup Capital Markets Inc. (Citigroup) acted as financial advisor to Screaming Eagle. PJT Partners also acted as financial advisor to Lionsgate. Citigroup and Morgan Stanley acted as co-placement agents for Screaming Eagle with respect to the common equity financing. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz acted as legal advisor to Lionsgate and Denton's Canada LLP acted as legal advisor to Lionsgate in Canada. White & Case LLP acted as legal advisor to Screaming Eagle and Goodmans LLP acted as legal advisor to Screaming Eagle in Canada. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal advisor to Citigroup and Morgan Stanley in connection with their roles as co-placement agents.

Lionsgate Studios will ring the opening bell at NASDAQ at 9:30a ET/6:30a PT on Wednesday, May 15, to celebrate the launch.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios (NASDAQ: LION) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a talent management and production powerhouse and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations and the STARZ premium global subscription platform, together bringing a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's motion picture, television and subscription businesses are backed by a more than 20,000-title film and television library. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide. Lionsgate holds an approximately 87.2% stake in the newly-created Lionsgate Studios.

Forward-Looking Statements

