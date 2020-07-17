LIONSGATE TO RELEASE FISCAL 2021 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 6, 2020

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (quarter ended June 30, 2020) after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Lionsgate senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results at 5:00 P.M. ET/2:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events page on the Lionsgate corporate website or https://services.choruscall.com/links/lgf200806B6TNG20q.html. A full replay will be available starting Thursday afternoon, August 6, by clicking the same link.

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) is a global content leader whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. Lionsgate film and television properties also support a global network of location-based entertainment and other branded attractions as well as a robust video game business. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

