SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) announced today it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 after market close on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
Lionsgate senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its fiscal year 2018 financial results at 5:00 P.M. ET/2:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events page on the Lionsgate corporate website or via https://services.choruscall.com/links/lgf180524pmsLXxtx.html. A full replay will be available starting Thursday afternoon, May 24, by clicking the same link.
About Lionsgate
The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content platform whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, gaming, virtual reality and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a 16,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global licensing infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.
For further information, Investors should contact:
Zaia Lawandow
ZLawandow@lionsgate.com
(310) 255-4921
For Media inquiries, please contact:
Cristina Castañeda
CCastaneda@lionsgate.com
(310) 255-5114
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lionsgate-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-for-fiscal-2018-and-hold-analyst-and-investor-conference-call-after-market-close-on-thursday-may-24-300624060.html
SOURCE Lionsgate
Share this article