Lionsgate's Trailer For "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" Produced By AV Squad Wins "Best of Show" As The Creative Community & Film Fans Celebrate The Best In Motion Picture Marketing At The 20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The entertainment industry celebrated the very best in motion picture marketing at the 20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards tonight at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown, Los Angeles. More than 1,000 studio and network marketing executives, movie fans, celebrities and trailer editors were on hand as AV Squad and Lionsgate won the night's top honor - "Best of Show" - for their work on the John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum trailer titled "Conversation." Netflix won the most awards of the night by studio taking home 16 Golden Trailer statues. Warner Bros (with HBO), and Disney were also big winners of the night taking home 14 and 11 Golden Trailer Awards respectively.

A Star in Born and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum were the night's most lauded films of the evening with 5 Golden Trailer Awards each. Along with "Best in Show," John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum also won for Best Action and Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer, among others. A Star is Born won in categories including Best Drama, Best Romance, and Best Music TV Spot. Roma took home 4 awards that included Most Original Trailer.

Best creative vendors for 2019 included Buddha Jones and Mark Woollen & Associates, with each company earning 8 trophies a piece.

While the Golden Trailer Awards bestows trophies in 107 different categories (full list below), only 17 of the top honors were handed out live before a sold-out crowd. To view the complete list of 2019 winners and a selection of this year's award grabbing trailers, please visit http://www.goldentrailer.com.

Marlon Wayans served as host and master of ceremonies, at the fun and spirited show, while celebrity presenters included Garcelle Beauvais (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jackie Cruz ("Orange Is the New Black"), Affion Crockett ("50 Shades of Black"), Jason O' Mara ("The Man in the High Castle"), Charlotte McKinney ("Baywatch"), comScore's Paul Dergarabedian and others.

Industry judges participating in this year's ceremony included Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, producer Richard Suckle (Wonder Woman), writer/director Sam Esmail ("Mr. Robot"), producer Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), director Hugh Welchmann (Loving Vincent), advertising executive Thomas Benski, film industry veteran David Dinerstein, cinematographer Dion Beebe, director James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now), Justine Armour, Chief Creative Officer 72andSunny, Daniel Brühl (Golden Globe nominee for "The Alienist"), Thierry Lacaze, Director of Distribution Studio Canal, Donnie Yen (Star Wars: Rogue One) and over two dozen industry luminaries. For a complete list of this year's judges, visit the golden trailer awards website.

The Golden Trailer Awards were launched in 1999 by Evelyn Watters and Monica Brady as a way to recognize the best of the best in worldwide motion picture and television marketing. The event has become one of the most anticipated award shows of the year.

"Year in and year out for the past two decades, the Golden Trailer Awards have recognized the most outstanding achievements in film and television marketing and in recent years we have added categories that have celebrated the best marketing for gaming content," said GTA Founder Evelyn Watters. "Congratulations go out to all of this year's honorees and nominees, but especially to the teams at AV Squad and Lionsgate for their 'Best of Show' win and to this year's most recognized teams at Netflix, Warner Bros., Disney, Marvel, Buddha Jones and Mark Woollen & Associates. They wowed moviegoers and our judges by creating the most innovative, impactful and memorable trailers and collateral marketing materials of the year."

Added GTA executive producer Monica Brady, "We have seen so many changes in this industry over the last 20 years – more content, more creativity but at the essence of any great marketing campaign is a great trailer. It was the cornerstone then and it remains the cornerstone now."

Sponsors of the 2019 Golden Trailer Awards include BMG Production Music Captivate, Eternal Eclipse, Flor de Cana, High Impact Trailers, Immediate Music, New Dawn Media, Non-Stop Trailers & Warner Chappell Production Music, Trailer Voice Artists, William Grant & Sons and Create Advertising Group.

AWARDS PRESENTED DURING THE LIVE STAGE SHOW INCLUDE:

20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards Winners List

Legend: Film Title, Studio, Trailer House or Creative Vendor

Best of Show

John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum "Conversation"

Lionsgate

AV Squad

Best Action

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum "Conversation"

Lionsgate

AV Squad

Best Animation / Family

Toy Story 4, "Stories"

Walt Disney Studios / Pixar

MOCEAN

Best Comedy

Long Shot, "This Guy"

Lionsgate

Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Documentary

Free Solo

National Geographic

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

A Star Is Born "Not Alone"

Warner Bros.

GrandSon

Best Horror

Us "Nightmare Intl"

Universal Pictures

Buddha Jones

Best Independent Trailer

The Favourite

Fox Searchlight

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Music

Us "Enemy"

Universal Pictures

Inside Job

Best Thriller

Bird Box "New Children"

Netflix

Wild Card

Best Video Game Trailer

Anthem, "Conviction"

Oats Studios

MOCEAN

Golden Fleece

Serenity "Trailer 2"

Aviron Pictures

InSync PLUS

Most Original Trailer

Roma "Unforgettable"

Netflix

GrandSon

Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum "Conversation"

Lionsgate

AV Squad

Best Fantasy Adventure

Avengers: Endgame "Reflections"

Walt Disney Studios / Marvel

MOCEAN

Best Teaser

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood "Names"

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Buddha Jones

NON-SHOW CATEGORIES

NOT PRESENTED DURING THE LIVE SHOW:

Best Romance

A Star Is Born "Not Alone"

Warner Bros.

GrandSon

The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over

If Beale Street Could Talk "Teaser"

Annapurna Pictures

Motive

Trashiest Trailer

Piercing "Pop"

Universal

Heart Sleeve Creative

Best Motion/Title Graphics

The Irishman, "Shell"

Netflix

Open Road

Best Sound Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody "CinemaCon"

Fox

Ignition Creative

Best Original Score

Midsommer "Influence"

A24

AV Squad

Best Independent (Under $1.5 million)

Jonathan,

Well Go USA Entertainment

Sequence Creative

Best Faith Based Trailer

Holy Lands "Trailer"

Studio Canal

The Picture Production Company

HOME ENT CATEGORIES

Best Home Ent Action

Mission Impossible: Fallout, Blu-ray Trailer

Paramount

Aspect

Best Home Ent Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians, "Target Showcase Wall"

Warner Bros. Pictures

Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Home Ent Drama

Bohemian Rhapsody "Royalty AVOD"

20th Century Fox

Mob Scene

Best Home Ent Family / Animation

Mary Poppins Returns, Bonus Trailer "Be A Child"

Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International

Aspect

Best Home Ent Fantasy Adventure

Avengers: Infinity War "Announce Trailer"

Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International

Tiny Hero

Best Home Ent Horror / Thriller

In Darkness "Listen 30"

Universal

Silk Factory

FOREIGN TRAILERS

Best Foreign Action Trailer

Girls of the Sun "Survivor"

Cohen Media Group

Rogue Planet

Best Foreign Comedy Trailer

Sink or Swim "Competition"

Studio Canal

Empire Design

Best Foreign Documentary Trailer

Sharkwater Extinction "Legacy"

D Films

Zealot UK

Best Foreign Drama Trailer

Border "Fairy Tale"

NEON

Zealot

Best Foreign Horror Trailer

The Hole In The Ground "UK & IRE Trailer"

Wildcard Distribution

Intermission Film

Most Original Foreign Trailer

Temporary Difficulties "Motivation"

Enjoy Movies

Stanislav Ivanov

Best Foreign Independent Trailer

Aniara "Bon Voyage"

Magnolia Pictures

AV Squad

Best Foreign Music Trailer

Beats "UK Trailer"

Altitude Films

Intermission Film

Best Foreign Thriller Trailer

The Guilty, International Trailer

Nordisk Film / Spring

Intermission Film

Best Foreign Teaser

Shadow

Well Go USA Entertainment

Sequence Creative

TV SPOTS FOR A FEATURE FILM

Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom "Roar Countdown" :30

Universal

AV Squad

Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Mary Poppins Returns "Place"

The Walt Disney Studios

Create Advertising Group

Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Deadpool 2 "Friends"

20th Century Fox

Wild Card

Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

A Star Is Born "A Way Out"

Warner Bros.

Mark Woollen & Associates



Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Equally Powerful Movies

TNT4 Channel

TNT4 Channel

Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Searching "Evidence"

SCREEN GEMS

Heart Sleeve Creative

Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Us "Nightmare Super Bowl"

Universal Pictures

Buddha Jones

Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

A Star Is Born "12 Notes"

Warner Bros.

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Life Itself "Ask Out"

Amazon Studios

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Us "Nightmare Super Bowl"

Universal Pictures

Buddha Jones

Best Video Game TV Spot

Fallout 76 "Official Live Action Trailer"

Bethesda Game Studios

gnet agency

Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Favourite "Intrigue"

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Motive

Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Deadpool 2 "Friends"

20th Century Fox

Wild Card

Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Free Solo "The Edge"

National Geographic

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Avengers: Endgame, "Overpower"

Walt Disney Studios/ Marvel Studios

MOCEAN

Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Native Son

A24

HBO, Giaronomo

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Hereditary "Charlie"

A24

Buddha Jones

Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Hellboy "Then What"

Lionsgate

Heart Sleeve Creative

TV SPOTS FOR SERIES

Best Action TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

The Boys "Spank"

Amazon Prime Video

Buddha Jones

Best Animation / Family TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Anne With An E "Be Yourself"

Netflix

Big Picture

Best Comedy TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Atlanta S2 "Rolling"

FX Networks

FX Networks



Best Drama TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Escape at Dannemora

Showtime

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Documentary/Reality TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

The Staircase "Justice"

Netflix

JAX

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Game of Thrones Season 8 "Crypt"

HBO

JAX

Best Foreign TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a Series

Arde Madrid "Teaser"

Movistar+

Caravana

Best Graphics in a TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Biography "1000 Words": W. Kamau Bell on Chris Rock

A+E Networks

A+E Networks/STATE

Best Horror/Thriller TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Chernobyl "Trailer 1"

HBO

Motive

Best Music TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Stranger Things 3 "Summer"

Netflix

Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Original Score TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

The Twilight Zone "Trailer"

CBS All Access

Open Road

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series

Stranger Things 3 "Summer"

Netflix

Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Voice Over in a TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

The Handmaid's Tale "Morning"

Hulu

Wild Card

Most Original TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Maniac "Treatment"

Netflix

Bond

Best Promo for a TV Network

HBO "Beyond the Static"

HBO

Buddha Jones

Best Title/Credit Sequence for a Feature Length Film (or Video Game)

Escape Room "Main Title Sequence and MOE for Film"

Sony Entertainment

Greenhaus GFX

Best Title/Credit Sequence for a TV/Streaming Series

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina "Opening Title Sequence"

Warner Bros.

WB Worldwide Television Marketing

Best Promo for an OTO (One Time Only) Specials

HBO "Golden Globe Spot 2019"

HBO

HBO, Buddha Jones

PRINT & INNOVATIVE

FEATURE FILM POSTERS

Best Action Poster

John Wick 3 "Parabellum"

Lionsgate

LA

Best Animation / Family Movie Poster

A Dog's Way Home "One-Sheet"

Sony Pictures Entertainment

WORKS ADV

Best Billboard

Roma "Billboard"

Netflix

Concept Arts

Best Comedy Poster

The Hustle

UA Releasing

Concept Arts

Best Documentary Poster

Free Solo Key Art

National Geographic

National Geographic

Best Drama Poster

Roma

Netflix

Concept Arts

Best Fantasy Adventure Poster

Captain Marvel "Dolby Poster"

Disney

LA

Best Foreign Poster

Firecrackers, "Burn to Shine"

Good Deed Entertainment/Level Film

Champ & Pepper

Best Horror Poster

The Nun

Warner Bros.

Concept Arts

Best Independent Poster

Private Life "Domestic One Sheet"

Netflix

P+A

Best International Poster

Bohemian Rhapsody "International One Sheet"

20th Century Fox

WORKS ADV

Best Motion Poster

Mary Poppins Returns "Weather Responsive Motion Poster"

Walt Disney Motion Pictures

The M Factor

Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Poster

The Lion King

Disney

LA

Best Teaser Poster

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Lionsgate

LA

Best Thriller Poster

Glass

Universal Pictures

LA

Best Video Game Poster

Prey: Mooncrash

Bethesda Softworks

Hammer Creative

Best Wildposts

Roma "Wildposts"

Netflix

Concept Arts

Most Original Poster

I Think We're Alone Now "Chaos"

Momentum Pictures

Champ & Pepper

POSTERS: STREAMING SERIES

Best Animation/Family Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Castlevania "Key Art"

Netflix

InSync PLUS

Best Comedy Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Young Sheldon "Norman Rockwell"

Warner Bros.

WB Worldwide Television Marketing

Best Documentary/Reality Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

The Inventor "One Sheet"

HBO

LA

Best Drama/Action Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Black Mirror Bandersnatch

Netflix

The Refinery

Best Horror/Thriller Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Ghoul "Alt Art"

Netflix

The Refinery

Best WildPosts for a TV/Streaming Series

Ozark "Wildposts"

Netflix, The Refinery

The Refinery, hi5 Agency

INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film

Us "11:11"

Universal Pictures

Inside Job

Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series

Discovery Shark Week "Crest"

2C Creative

Discovery Channel

Best Viral Campaign

Hulu "World Record Egg"

Egg Gang & Hulu

Egg Gang

Best TrailerByte for a Feature Length Film

Mid90s "Tiny Ass Board"

A24

GrandSon

Best TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

Parker Strong: How the New England Patriots Became Super Heroes

NFL Media

NFL Network

Best Radio/Audio Spot (All Genres)

A Star is Born "Experience"

Warner Bros.

Mark Woollen & Associates

