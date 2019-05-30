Lionsgate's Trailer For "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" Produced By AV Squad Wins "Best of Show" As The Creative Community & Film Fans Celebrate The Best In Motion Picture Marketing At The 20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards
- Netflix Wins Most Awards By Studio as Warner Bros. and Disney Also Emerge As Big Winners Of The Night -
- Buddha Jones and Mark Woollen & Associates Tie for Most Golden Trailer Awards By Creative Vendor -
- "A Star Is Born" and "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" Are Most Lauded Films With 5 Awards Each -
May 30, 2019, 14:23 ET
LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The entertainment industry celebrated the very best in motion picture marketing at the 20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards tonight at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown, Los Angeles. More than 1,000 studio and network marketing executives, movie fans, celebrities and trailer editors were on hand as AV Squad and Lionsgate won the night's top honor - "Best of Show" - for their work on the John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum trailer titled "Conversation." Netflix won the most awards of the night by studio taking home 16 Golden Trailer statues. Warner Bros (with HBO), and Disney were also big winners of the night taking home 14 and 11 Golden Trailer Awards respectively.
A Star in Born and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum were the night's most lauded films of the evening with 5 Golden Trailer Awards each. Along with "Best in Show," John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum also won for Best Action and Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer, among others. A Star is Born won in categories including Best Drama, Best Romance, and Best Music TV Spot. Roma took home 4 awards that included Most Original Trailer.
Best creative vendors for 2019 included Buddha Jones and Mark Woollen & Associates, with each company earning 8 trophies a piece.
While the Golden Trailer Awards bestows trophies in 107 different categories (full list below), only 17 of the top honors were handed out live before a sold-out crowd. To view the complete list of 2019 winners and a selection of this year's award grabbing trailers, please visit http://www.goldentrailer.com.
Marlon Wayans served as host and master of ceremonies, at the fun and spirited show, while celebrity presenters included Garcelle Beauvais (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jackie Cruz ("Orange Is the New Black"), Affion Crockett ("50 Shades of Black"), Jason O' Mara ("The Man in the High Castle"), Charlotte McKinney ("Baywatch"), comScore's Paul Dergarabedian and others.
Industry judges participating in this year's ceremony included Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, producer Richard Suckle (Wonder Woman), writer/director Sam Esmail ("Mr. Robot"), producer Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), director Hugh Welchmann (Loving Vincent), advertising executive Thomas Benski, film industry veteran David Dinerstein, cinematographer Dion Beebe, director James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now), Justine Armour, Chief Creative Officer 72andSunny, Daniel Brühl (Golden Globe nominee for "The Alienist"), Thierry Lacaze, Director of Distribution Studio Canal, Donnie Yen (Star Wars: Rogue One) and over two dozen industry luminaries. For a complete list of this year's judges, visit the golden trailer awards website.
The Golden Trailer Awards were launched in 1999 by Evelyn Watters and Monica Brady as a way to recognize the best of the best in worldwide motion picture and television marketing. The event has become one of the most anticipated award shows of the year.
"Year in and year out for the past two decades, the Golden Trailer Awards have recognized the most outstanding achievements in film and television marketing and in recent years we have added categories that have celebrated the best marketing for gaming content," said GTA Founder Evelyn Watters. "Congratulations go out to all of this year's honorees and nominees, but especially to the teams at AV Squad and Lionsgate for their 'Best of Show' win and to this year's most recognized teams at Netflix, Warner Bros., Disney, Marvel, Buddha Jones and Mark Woollen & Associates. They wowed moviegoers and our judges by creating the most innovative, impactful and memorable trailers and collateral marketing materials of the year."
Added GTA executive producer Monica Brady, "We have seen so many changes in this industry over the last 20 years – more content, more creativity but at the essence of any great marketing campaign is a great trailer. It was the cornerstone then and it remains the cornerstone now."
Sponsors of the 2019 Golden Trailer Awards include BMG Production Music Captivate, Eternal Eclipse, Flor de Cana, High Impact Trailers, Immediate Music, New Dawn Media, Non-Stop Trailers & Warner Chappell Production Music, Trailer Voice Artists, William Grant & Sons and Create Advertising Group.
When on social media, please use #GTA20.
AWARDS PRESENTED DURING THE LIVE STAGE SHOW INCLUDE:
20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards Winners List
Legend: Film Title, Studio, Trailer House or Creative Vendor
Best of Show
John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum "Conversation"
Lionsgate
AV Squad
Best Action
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum "Conversation"
Lionsgate
AV Squad
Best Animation / Family
Toy Story 4, "Stories"
Walt Disney Studios / Pixar
MOCEAN
Best Comedy
Long Shot, "This Guy"
Lionsgate
Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Documentary
Free Solo
National Geographic
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama
A Star Is Born "Not Alone"
Warner Bros.
GrandSon
Best Horror
Us "Nightmare Intl"
Universal Pictures
Buddha Jones
Best Independent Trailer
The Favourite
Fox Searchlight
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Music
Us "Enemy"
Universal Pictures
Inside Job
Best Thriller
Bird Box "New Children"
Netflix
Wild Card
Best Video Game Trailer
Anthem, "Conviction"
Oats Studios
MOCEAN
Golden Fleece
Serenity "Trailer 2"
Aviron Pictures
InSync PLUS
Box Office Weekend Award
Biggest 3 Day Total Opening Weekend:
Disney, Avengers: Endgame
Most Original Trailer
Roma "Unforgettable"
Netflix
GrandSon
Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum "Conversation"
Lionsgate
AV Squad
Best Fantasy Adventure
Avengers: Endgame "Reflections"
Walt Disney Studios / Marvel
MOCEAN
Best Teaser
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood "Names"
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Buddha Jones
Box Office Weekend Award
Biggest 3 Day Total Opening Weekend:
Disney, Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios
NON-SHOW CATEGORIES
NOT PRESENTED DURING THE LIVE SHOW:
Best Romance
A Star Is Born "Not Alone"
Warner Bros.
GrandSon
The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over
If Beale Street Could Talk "Teaser"
Annapurna Pictures
Motive
Trashiest Trailer
Piercing "Pop"
Universal
Heart Sleeve Creative
Best Motion/Title Graphics
The Irishman, "Shell"
Netflix
Open Road
Best Sound Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody "CinemaCon"
Fox
Ignition Creative
Best Original Score
Midsommer "Influence"
A24
AV Squad
Best Independent (Under $1.5 million)
Jonathan,
Well Go USA Entertainment
Sequence Creative
Best Faith Based Trailer
Holy Lands "Trailer"
Studio Canal
The Picture Production Company
HOME ENT CATEGORIES
Best Home Ent Action
Mission Impossible: Fallout, Blu-ray Trailer
Paramount
Aspect
Best Home Ent Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians, "Target Showcase Wall"
Warner Bros. Pictures
Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Home Ent Drama
Bohemian Rhapsody "Royalty AVOD"
20th Century Fox
Mob Scene
Best Home Ent Family / Animation
Mary Poppins Returns, Bonus Trailer "Be A Child"
Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International
Aspect
Best Home Ent Fantasy Adventure
Avengers: Infinity War "Announce Trailer"
Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International
Tiny Hero
Best Home Ent Horror / Thriller
In Darkness "Listen 30"
Universal
Silk Factory
FOREIGN TRAILERS
Best Foreign Action Trailer
Girls of the Sun "Survivor"
Cohen Media Group
Rogue Planet
Best Foreign Comedy Trailer
Sink or Swim "Competition"
Studio Canal
Empire Design
Best Foreign Documentary Trailer
Sharkwater Extinction "Legacy"
D Films
Zealot UK
Best Foreign Drama Trailer
Border "Fairy Tale"
NEON
Zealot
Best Foreign Horror Trailer
The Hole In The Ground "UK & IRE Trailer"
Wildcard Distribution
Intermission Film
Most Original Foreign Trailer
Temporary Difficulties "Motivation"
Enjoy Movies
Stanislav Ivanov
Best Foreign Independent Trailer
Aniara "Bon Voyage"
Magnolia Pictures
AV Squad
Best Foreign Music Trailer
Beats "UK Trailer"
Altitude Films
Intermission Film
Best Foreign Thriller Trailer
The Guilty, International Trailer
Nordisk Film / Spring
Intermission Film
Best Foreign Teaser
Shadow
Well Go USA Entertainment
Sequence Creative
TV SPOTS FOR A FEATURE FILM
Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom "Roar Countdown" :30
Universal
AV Squad
Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Mary Poppins Returns "Place"
The Walt Disney Studios
Create Advertising Group
Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Deadpool 2 "Friends"
20th Century Fox
Wild Card
Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
A Star Is Born "A Way Out"
Warner Bros.
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Equally Powerful Movies
TNT4 Channel
TNT4 Channel
Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Searching "Evidence"
SCREEN GEMS
Heart Sleeve Creative
Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Us "Nightmare Super Bowl"
Universal Pictures
Buddha Jones
Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
A Star Is Born "12 Notes"
Warner Bros.
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Life Itself "Ask Out"
Amazon Studios
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Us "Nightmare Super Bowl"
Universal Pictures
Buddha Jones
Best Video Game TV Spot
Fallout 76 "Official Live Action Trailer"
Bethesda Game Studios
gnet agency
Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Favourite "Intrigue"
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Motive
Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Deadpool 2 "Friends"
20th Century Fox
Wild Card
Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Free Solo "The Edge"
National Geographic
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Avengers: Endgame, "Overpower"
Walt Disney Studios/ Marvel Studios
MOCEAN
Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Native Son
A24
HBO, Giaronomo
Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Hereditary "Charlie"
A24
Buddha Jones
Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Hellboy "Then What"
Lionsgate
Heart Sleeve Creative
TV SPOTS FOR SERIES
Best Action TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
The Boys "Spank"
Amazon Prime Video
Buddha Jones
Best Animation / Family TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
Anne With An E "Be Yourself"
Netflix
Big Picture
Best Comedy TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
Atlanta S2 "Rolling"
FX Networks
FX Networks
Best Drama TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
Escape at Dannemora
Showtime
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Documentary/Reality TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
The Staircase "Justice"
Netflix
JAX
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
Game of Thrones Season 8 "Crypt"
HBO
JAX
Best Foreign TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a Series
Arde Madrid "Teaser"
Movistar+
Caravana
Best Graphics in a TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
Biography "1000 Words": W. Kamau Bell on Chris Rock
A+E Networks
A+E Networks/STATE
Best Horror/Thriller TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
Chernobyl "Trailer 1"
HBO
Motive
Best Music TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
Stranger Things 3 "Summer"
Netflix
Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Original Score TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
The Twilight Zone "Trailer"
CBS All Access
Open Road
Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series
Stranger Things 3 "Summer"
Netflix
Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Voice Over in a TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
The Handmaid's Tale "Morning"
Hulu
Wild Card
Most Original TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
Maniac "Treatment"
Netflix
Bond
Best Promo for a TV Network
HBO "Beyond the Static"
HBO
Buddha Jones
Best Title/Credit Sequence for a Feature Length Film (or Video Game)
Escape Room "Main Title Sequence and MOE for Film"
Sony Entertainment
Greenhaus GFX
Best Title/Credit Sequence for a TV/Streaming Series
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina "Opening Title Sequence"
Warner Bros.
WB Worldwide Television Marketing
Best Promo for an OTO (One Time Only) Specials
HBO "Golden Globe Spot 2019"
HBO
HBO, Buddha Jones
PRINT & INNOVATIVE
FEATURE FILM POSTERS
Best Action Poster
John Wick 3 "Parabellum"
Lionsgate
LA
Best Animation / Family Movie Poster
A Dog's Way Home "One-Sheet"
Sony Pictures Entertainment
WORKS ADV
Best Billboard
Roma "Billboard"
Netflix
Concept Arts
Best Comedy Poster
The Hustle
UA Releasing
Concept Arts
Best Documentary Poster
Free Solo Key Art
National Geographic
National Geographic
Best Drama Poster
Roma
Netflix
Concept Arts
Best Fantasy Adventure Poster
Captain Marvel "Dolby Poster"
Disney
LA
Best Foreign Poster
Firecrackers, "Burn to Shine"
Good Deed Entertainment/Level Film
Champ & Pepper
Best Horror Poster
The Nun
Warner Bros.
Concept Arts
Best Independent Poster
Private Life "Domestic One Sheet"
Netflix
P+A
Best International Poster
Bohemian Rhapsody "International One Sheet"
20th Century Fox
WORKS ADV
Best Motion Poster
Mary Poppins Returns "Weather Responsive Motion Poster"
Walt Disney Motion Pictures
The M Factor
Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Poster
The Lion King
Disney
LA
Best Teaser Poster
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Lionsgate
LA
Best Thriller Poster
Glass
Universal Pictures
LA
Best Video Game Poster
Prey: Mooncrash
Bethesda Softworks
Hammer Creative
Best Wildposts
Roma "Wildposts"
Netflix
Concept Arts
Most Original Poster
I Think We're Alone Now "Chaos"
Momentum Pictures
Champ & Pepper
POSTERS: STREAMING SERIES
Best Animation/Family Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
Castlevania "Key Art"
Netflix
InSync PLUS
Best Comedy Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
Young Sheldon "Norman Rockwell"
Warner Bros.
WB Worldwide Television Marketing
Best Documentary/Reality Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
The Inventor "One Sheet"
HBO
LA
Best Drama/Action Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
Black Mirror Bandersnatch
Netflix
The Refinery
Best Horror/Thriller Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
Ghoul "Alt Art"
Netflix
The Refinery
Best WildPosts for a TV/Streaming Series
Ozark "Wildposts"
Netflix, The Refinery
The Refinery, hi5 Agency
INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING
Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film
Us "11:11"
Universal Pictures
Inside Job
Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series
Discovery Shark Week "Crest"
2C Creative
Discovery Channel
Best Viral Campaign
Hulu "World Record Egg"
Egg Gang & Hulu
Egg Gang
Best TrailerByte for a Feature Length Film
Mid90s "Tiny Ass Board"
A24
GrandSon
Best TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series
Parker Strong: How the New England Patriots Became Super Heroes
NFL Media
NFL Network
Best Radio/Audio Spot (All Genres)
A Star is Born "Experience"
Warner Bros.
Mark Woollen & Associates
