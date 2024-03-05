Lionstone International Revolutionizes Wine Wholesaling with the Launch of its E-Cellar Service

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionstone International, a leading wine wholesaler serving the markets of New York, California, and Ohio, for over 40 years, proudly announces the launch of its innovative e-cellar service, which provides customers with convenient online ordering of premium wines, including exclusive brands and award-winners.

With the introduction of the e-cellar service, Lionstone International continues to uphold its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The platform offers a seamless ordering experience, allowing wine enthusiasts and businesses alike to quickly browse, select, and purchase from the Company's diverse portfolio of exceptional wines.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for Lionstone International as we unveil our e-cellar service, designed to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of our valued customers," said Nick Lucca, President of Lionstone International. "We understand the importance of accessibility and convenience in the digital age, and our e-cellar platform reflects our dedication to providing an unparalleled shopping experience."

One of the key driving forces behind Lionstone International's success is its exceptional team, led by Sales Manager Chris Hackett. With over a decade of experience in the wine industry, Hackett has consistently demonstrated a passion for delivering unparalleled service and expertise to clients. His deep understanding of the wine market and commitment to exceeding customer expectations make him an invaluable asset to Lionstone International.

"I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking company like Lionstone International," said Chris Hackett. "Our e-cellar service represents a significant step forward in enhancing accessibility and convenience for our customers, and I am excited to see the positive impact it will have on our business."

Lionstone International's e-cellar service is now live and accessible to customers in New York, California, and Ohio. To explore the extensive selection of premium wines and experience the convenience of online ordering, visit www.Lionstone.com today.

