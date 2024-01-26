LionVolt acquires a battery cell production line in Scotland; a key step in its pursuit to conquer the battery market with next-gen 3D solid-state batteries

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on from its recent announcement that it has taken on a lease at the Brainport Industries Campus (BIC), where it will construct a pilot production plant for its innovative 3D electrodes, the Dutch company LionVolt has completed the acquisition of a battery cell production line in Thurso, Scotland.

Based in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, LionVolt is leveraging the region's extensive experience in thin film technology to develop a 3D electrode architecture to enable next generation batteries. Unique selling points of the company's products include enhanced energy density, superior cycle-life, higher charging speed, and enhanced safety.

Alongside its core innovation team in Eindhoven; the company is currently building a pilot production line at the Brainport Industries Campus (BIC) to further develop and commercialize its innovative 3D structured electrodes. The BIC pilot line offers the company the ability to step up its first production capacity in an ecosystem that supports LionVolt's growth ambitions.

The acquisition of the battery production site in Scotland brings new complementary capabilities to the company, and sets LionVolt up for the next phase of growth. The site will be repurposed to manufacture battery cells that embed LionVolt's innovative 3D technology. In addition, LionVolt will take on an experienced team allowing it to build on years of battery cell manufacturing know-how.

"This is a very exciting step in our growth, and brings a complementary skill set that we currently do not have within LionVolt, along with providing us with a manufacturing capability that will be complementary to our pilot line facility at the BIC. The combination of these capabilities will allow us to accelerate the commercialization of our innovative products." - Kevin Brundish, CEO of LionVolt

"This is a dream scenario for a deep-tech company like ours. It helps us mature our innovative 3D battery technology quicker by leveraging the manufacturing expertise from the team in Scotland, thereby reducing time-to-market." - Sandeep Unnikrishnan, CTO of LionVolt

LionVolt is a deep-tech company working on a revolutionary solid-state battery. Its mission is to develop and scale 3D solid-state batteries to deliver the highest performance, fastest charging, safest, and most sustainable battery solutions. Website: www.lionvolt.com.

