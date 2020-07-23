Liox Announces New Covid-19 Safe Home and Business Cleaning Service

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liox has expanded their laundry and dry cleaning service to now include covid-safe home and business cleaning service for busy New Yorkers, all of which can be scheduled and managed directly via their app.

Founded by 2 immigrants to NYC, Liox has a strong history of giving back to New Yorkers. Through their laundry service, CEO Sergey Patrikeev has already given over $250k in discounts to New Yorkers affected by covid-19, by offering safe and affordable wash-and-fold delivery service to the city when most laundromats were closed. With the new emphasis on staying healthy, the company has now expanded their service to offer premium, covid-safe home and business cleaning services.

"We are hyper-focused on keeping New Yorkers healthy and safe, and helping NYC return to normal as quickly as possible. All Liox employees wear gloves, masks, hats, and foot coverings while working and all of our employees are tested for covid-19 to ensure our community stays safe," says Sergey Patrikeev, CEO of Liox. "We want to help businesses like restaurants and salons with in-store clientele succeed and know their staff and customers are safe from covid-19."

In addition to strict employee protocols, Liox works only with their own employees, with no outsourcing or contractors, to ensure their high safety standards are enforced. The company is fully licensed, insured and bonded.

Liox offers both standard and premium cleaning services to fit the needs of all New Yorkers and businesses. You can learn more and schedule your appointment directly at https://www.lioxclean.com/home-cleaning or download their app directly from the app store or play store.

SOURCE Liox Cleaners