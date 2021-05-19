Lip Cold Sore Treatment Market in China and Southeast Asia Worth $85,265.1 Thousand by 2030, Finds P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In China and Southeast Asia (SEA), the prevalence of herpes simplex virus type-1 (HSV-1) infection is increasing. Mostly transmitted via mouth–mouth contact, the infection often presents with no symptoms, which makes infected people a potential carrier without their knowledge. This is the reason the China and SEA lip cold sore treatment market size is set to increase to $85,265.1 thousand in 2030 from $45,262.1 thousand in 2020, at a 6.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

HSV-1 infection most commonly presents on and around the lips as blisters. The most-prominent symptoms of this infection are painful gums, headache, fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle ache, and sore throat. Apart from being in contact with infected people, fatigue, abnormal hormone levels, physical trauma, physiological and psychological stress, and immunosuppression greatly elevate the risk of HSV-1. Thus, the China and SEA lip cold sore treatment market is growing with the rising demand for products that can offer symptomatic relief and speed up the healing of the sores.

The containment measures taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to the shutting down of factories and reduced trade of an array of products. As a result, the China and SEA lip cold sore treatment market was negatively affected due to the curtailed manufacturing activities and people staying home. Moreover, the widespread financial distress has forced people to spend only on essential stuff, such as important medication and ration.

The fastest growth in the China and SEA lip cold sore treatment market in the coming years will be seen in the cream category, on the basis of product type. Creams not only relieve itching, pain, tingling, and burning sensations but also inhibit the growth of the virus.

Throughout this decade, the clinics category is projected to hold the largest share in the China and SEA lip cold sore treatment market, based on end user. An increasing number of people suffering from this condition are visiting clinics due to the rising awareness on this disease.

The pharmacies category dominated the China and SEA lip cold sore treatment market in the past, under segmentation by distribution channel. In most cases, a dermatologist prescribes the treatment for this condition, which is why the products are bought predominantly from pharmacies.

The SEA lip cold sore treatment market has been the most productive in China till now, and this country is also set to witness the highest CAGR in the years to come. With the increasing prevalence of HSV-1 infection in rural China and the increasing awareness on this disease, the demand for the related treatment products is rising in the country.

The most-significant players in the China and SEA lip cold sore treatment market include Perrigo Company plc, Kyungdong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Quantum Health, Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty. Ltd., Carma Labs Inc., Blistex Inc., Li & Fung Limited, Alliance Pharma plc, Viatris Inc., URGO Group, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS.

