LiP SMACKER® and Crayola® Collaborate to Launch a Colorful Collection

The collection, which pairs LiP SMACKER's® iconic best flavors forever with iconic Crayola® crayon colors, includes a five-piece Liquid Lip Gloss Party Pack, a Lip Balm Trio and an eight-piece Lip Balm Party Pack. Each Crayola® crayon-shaped lip balm and lip gloss was carefully matched to a Crayola® color associated with a flavor name, for a co-branded product that resonates with consumers. Flavor names include Crayola® color names like Jazzberry Jam™, Granny Smith Apple™, Banana Mania™, Cotton Candy™, Outrageous Orange™, Pink Sherbert™, and Wild Watermelon™.

"At LiP SMACKER, our mission is not only to deliver 'Best Flavor Forever' but more importantly, to inspire kids' creativity and encourage self-expression. Crayola, a brand known for inspiring creativity and expressing emotions through colors, is a natural collaboration for LiP SMACKER," said Stefano Curti, Global President of Markwins Beauty Brands. "Crayola and LiP SMACKER both score over 95% for brand awareness amongst millennial moms, and each is a leader in its respective category for innovation, quality, and brand trust. Most importantly, both are quintessential childhood brands, making the partnership a perfect match."

"The essence of the Crayola brand is embodied in color, creativity and self-expression," said Warren Schorr, Vice President of Business Development & Global Licensing, Crayola. "We are thrilled to partner with LiP SMACKER, who has established a long history filled with nostalgia to enable consumers to create personal expressions through fun, colorfully scented lip balms and glosses."

The LiP SMACKER® x Crayola® collection is available now at Target stores and target.com.

About LiP SMACKER

Delivering "Best Flavor Forever" since 1973, LiP SMACKER specializes in flavored lip balms and long-standing partnerships with icons such as Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, Disney, Marvel, M&M's, SKITTLES® and STARBURST® brands. Visit the website for more info at www.lipsmacker.com or follow them on: instagram.com/lipsmackerbrand or facebook.com/LipSmackerBrand. LiP SMACKER is a registered trademark of Markwins Beauty Brands.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a business of Hallmark Cards, Inc., is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers. For more information, visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola .

