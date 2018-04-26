LiP SMACKER® Announces Search For Next Tastemaker

2017's Tastemaker Search was a successful campaign for the brand, resulting in a tremendous spike in engagement from social media fans. The winning flavor, Unicorn Froyo, sold out on lipsmacker.com within days. Crediting the Tastemaker, the 2018 winning flavor will also become a limited edition LiP SMACKER lip balm, sold exclusively on lipsmacker.com. In addition to bragging rights, the winner will receive a personal batch of lip balm in the winning flavor, plus a crystal-encrusted "Biggy" lip balm (4x the size of a regular balm).

Flavor suggestions will be accepted on www.tastemaker.lipsmacker.com until May 9th 2018. Entries must include flavor name, 3 key ingredients, descriptors and flavor inspiration — all of which will help the brand's own in-house tastemakers bring the flavor to life. LiP SMACKER will choose 5 flavor finalists that the public will vote on from May 24th-30th. The Official 2018 Tastemaker and winning flavor will be announced on June 13th.

The contest is open to residents of the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec).

About LiP SMACKER

Delivering the "Best Flavor Forever" since 1973, LiP SMACKER specializes in flavored lip balms and long-standing partnerships with icons such as Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, Disney, Marvel, M&M's, SKITTLES® and STARBURST® brands. Visit the website for more info at www.lipsmacker.com or follow them on: instagram.com/lipsmackerbrand or facebook.com/LipSmackerBrand. LiP SMACKER is a registered trademark of Markwins Beauty Products, Inc.

About Markwins Beauty Brands, Inc.

Based in City of Industry, California, Markwins Beauty Brands, Inc. is a global leader in color cosmetics, accessories, and beauty collections. Founded by CEO, Eric Chen, the company is recognized as a Top 20 purveyor in the global cosmetic industry and is the largest privately owned cosmetics company in the US. The Markwins brand portfolio includes wet n wild®, Physicians Formula, Black Radiance, and LiP SMACKER. Markwins brands can be found in over 50,000 retail outlets including Department, Specialty, Mass, Drug, and Food stores, and are available in more than 60 countries.

